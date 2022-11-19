ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman

A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda

A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
YORBA LINDA, CA
mynewsla.com

Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father

A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
EASTVALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon from South LA Faces Sentencing for Gun/Ammo Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles faces sentencing Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May

Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Amtrak Worker from Riverside County, Husband Plead Guilty to Fraud

A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company. Lizette Lathon, 45, entered...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood

A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect In Custody Following Barricade in Reseda

A suspect wanted in connection with a criminal threat investigation was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with authorities at a residence in Reseda. Officers went to the 6700 block of Belmar Avenue about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was deployed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Compton Man Who Robbed Men From Dating App Gets Over 9 Years in Prison

A Compton man was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson was sentenced to 111 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, who also ordered him to pay $84,195 in restitution. At the hearing, Walter applied a hate-crime enhancement to Patterson’s sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Hospitalized After Attacking LAPD Officer with Rocks

An undressed man who threw rocks at Los Angeles Police Department officers and jumped on vehicles on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Pacoima was taken into custody after officers used force to stop him, authorities said Monday. Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Sunday of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ukenreport.com

Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center

RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...

