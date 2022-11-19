Read full article on original website
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
Jurors Deadlock in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
A mistral was declared Monday after a jury was unable to overcome an impasse in deliberations over the fate of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury...
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
Driver fell asleep before Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits, lawyer says
The driver of an SUV that crashed into law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work, his attorney said.
Convicted Felon from South LA Faces Sentencing for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles faces sentencing Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Deputies Arrest Felon Allegedly Carrying Loaded ‘Ghost Gun’ in Vista
San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies stopped and arrested a felon Monday who they say was carrying a loaded “ghost gun” in his car. Deputies from the Vista Station stopped Ricardo Alvarez, 33, at approximately 1 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue for an expired car registration, said Sgt. Austin Smith.
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
Ex-Amtrak Worker from Riverside County, Husband Plead Guilty to Fraud
A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company. Lizette Lathon, 45, entered...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
Suspect In Custody Following Barricade in Reseda
A suspect wanted in connection with a criminal threat investigation was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with authorities at a residence in Reseda. Officers went to the 6700 block of Belmar Avenue about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was deployed to...
Compton Man Who Robbed Men From Dating App Gets Over 9 Years in Prison
A Compton man was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson was sentenced to 111 months behind bars by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, who also ordered him to pay $84,195 in restitution. At the hearing, Walter applied a hate-crime enhancement to Patterson’s sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Suspect Hospitalized After Attacking LAPD Officer with Rocks
An undressed man who threw rocks at Los Angeles Police Department officers and jumped on vehicles on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Pacoima was taken into custody after officers used force to stop him, authorities said Monday. Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Sunday of a...
Ex-con jailed for allegedly having drugs, stolen gun in Carlsbad hotel room
An ex-convict allegedly caught with a fentanyl stash and a stolen shotgun in Carlsbad last week was back behind bars Monday and facing felony charges, authorities said.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Female Inmate Dies at Detention Center
RIVERSIDE — Deputies assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, located in the 4000 block of Orange Street in Riverside, were called to the cell of an unresponsive female inmate on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures, according...
