Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Carscoops
Canadian Kia Dealer Asks Customer To Pay $1,800 Markup Despite Worksheet Agreement
Randy Lowry says he was disappointed, to put it mildly, when a Kia dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, asked him to pay a $2,400 CAD ($1,793 USD at current exchange rates) charge on top of the price of the new Kia Telluride he was looking to buy. That added fee...
Consumer Reports Recommends Potentially Fixing the Car You Own as Used Car Prices Continue to Rise
Consumer Reports weighs the benefits and risks to repairing and fixing your used car instead of buying a new one. The post Consumer Reports Recommends Potentially Fixing the Car You Own as Used Car Prices Continue to Rise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Mercedes Will Have To Pay $5.5 Million To Settle Cheating Diesel Case In Arizona
Mark Brnovich, the Arizona Attorney General, announced that Mercedes-Benz has agreed to pay around $5.5 million to settle a case related to deceptive advertising practices surrounding the use of its diesel vehicles. The settlement means that Mercedes will have to pay $2,835,000 in consumer restitution to qualifying Arizonans, who will...
Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims its electric vehicles are capable of self-driving: DOJ launches probe after a number of fatal crashes occurred while drivers used the autopilot system
The US Department of Justice is leading a criminal investigation into Tesla after the company's self-driving feature led to more than a dozen crashes - some of which were fatal. Elon Musk stated in 2016 that the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system was 'probably better' than a human driver, despite recent tests...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”
The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $1,050 relief payments loaded onto debit cards being sent in California
For California residents who have not yet received their direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the costs of rising inflation rates, a second round of payments is set to be mailed out in the coming days. Officials began distributing the Middle Class Tax Refund payments in early...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
How selling neighborhood 'trash' on Facebook Marketplace for 5 hours a week landed a 27-year-old an extra $37,000 this year
Sarah Scott only works on her Facebook Marketplace side hustle for five hours a week. The extra cash bumps her total income to six figures.
