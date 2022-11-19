Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Missing Senior in Huntington Park Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating a 79-year-old missing woman. Shirley Jewell was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. on foot in the area of the 700 block of West 84th Place in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jewell’s family believes she...
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
LASD: Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The cadet...
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Palmdale
A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Palmdale Death
A man was found dead Monday in Palmdale, and sheriff’s officials reached out to the public for information about the fatality. Sheriff’s homicide officials said the man was found around noon in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale. The man was pronounced dead at the...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Fatally Shot in Hollywood
A man who was fatally shot near a homeless encampment in Hollywood was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the crime. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Deshawn Townsel,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect In Custody Following Barricade in Reseda
A suspect wanted in connection with a criminal threat investigation was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with authorities at a residence in Reseda. Officers went to the 6700 block of Belmar Avenue about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was deployed to...
mynewsla.com
Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’; Suspect Denies Intentional Act
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support Monday. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the...
mynewsla.com
81-Year-Old Reported Missing in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help Monday to find an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Arlington Heights. Juan Vasquez Gutierrez was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 22nd Street, near Crenshaw Boulevard, police said. He is known to walk the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Hospitalized After Attacking LAPD Officer with Rocks
An undressed man who threw rocks at Los Angeles Police Department officers and jumped on vehicles on the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Pacoima was taken into custody after officers used force to stop him, authorities said Monday. Officers responded to a call just before 4 p.m. Sunday of a...
mynewsla.com
Driver of Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Leads Pursuit in South Gate Area
A suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle led authorities on a pursuit through the South Gate and East Los Angeles areas Tuesday evening before abandoning the vehicle and scrambling into a residential neighborhood, prompting an extensive search. The pursuit started at around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.” Three other members of the sheriff’s academy class remained in critical condition and all others who suffered non-life-threatening injuries have been released, the department said. Seventy-five members of the academy class, which includes sheriff’s and other police agencies’ recruits, were running formation on a street in the suburban Whittier area when an SUV veered into the columns on Nov. 16, injuring 25 of them.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
mynewsla.com
OC Teacher Accused Of Attacking Teen Student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said Monday. Sonny Angel Cabugao Boloico of Aliso Viejo was charged Nov. 2 with sexual penetration of a child over 14 years old by foreign object and by force, sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15 years old and using an underage person for obscene matter, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Northridge Identified
The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
