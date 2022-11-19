City Councilman Paul Koretz is seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in Los Angeles by 2030, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Koretz, who is in his final weeks on the council, introduced a motion that seeks to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles — beginning with all such cars that cost over $28,000 by 2028, cars that cost over $22,000 by 2029 and all such cars by 2030.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO