LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks to Ban Sale of New Gas Cars by 2030
City Councilman Paul Koretz is seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in Los Angeles by 2030, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Koretz, who is in his final weeks on the council, introduced a motion that seeks to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles — beginning with all such cars that cost over $28,000 by 2028, cars that cost over $22,000 by 2029 and all such cars by 2030.
Woman Found Dead in South LA Garage Fire
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a detached garage that caught fire in the South Los Angeles area. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of West 88th Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said the garage had been converted...
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Northridge Identified
The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. Saturday...
LAFD Launches First Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau
The Los Angeles Fire Department launched its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced. The bureau, which is expected to be operational next month, will focus on a commitment to “engaging the voices and respecting the humanity of its members” that includes “how it handles recruitment and hiring, workplace conduct, retention and promotion,” according to Garcetti’s office.
Motorcyclist Killed on 605 Freeway in Irwindale
A man on a motorcycle died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said Monday. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road was reported at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Los...
81-Year-Old Reported Missing in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help Monday to find an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Arlington Heights. Juan Vasquez Gutierrez was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 22nd Street, near Crenshaw Boulevard, police said. He is known to walk the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
Driver of Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Leads Pursuit in South Gate Area
A suspect in an allegedly stolen vehicle led authorities on a pursuit through the South Gate and East Los Angeles areas Tuesday evening before abandoning the vehicle and scrambling into a residential neighborhood, prompting an extensive search. The pursuit started at around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Body Found In Newhall; Investigation Underway
A body was found Monday in Newhall, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 8 a.m. near the 2400 block of Railroad Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death. Anyone...
Police Seek Missing Senior in Huntington Park Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating a 79-year-old missing woman. Shirley Jewell was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. on foot in the area of the 700 block of West 84th Place in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jewell’s family believes she...
Los Angeles County’s COVID Hospitalizations Back Over 700
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday’s update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care, up from 77.
LA County Logs More Than 4,800 New COVID Infections in 3 Days
Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
West Hollywood to Hold Candlelight Vigil After Colorado Springs Shooting
City leaders and community organizations in West Hollywood are organizing a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where at least five people were shot to death at a nightclub late Saturday. The vigil is planned for 5 p.m. at 8900 Santa Monica...
LA Council Returns After More Than a Week Off; Protesters Do, Too
The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday returned to the chamber after more than a week off — and protesters did as well. Tuesday’s meeting was delayed by more than hour as a couple of dozen protesters attempted to disrupt the meeting, chanting and shouting to demand that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.
Man Killed in Nuevo Collision Identified
A motorist killed in a two-vehicle collision in Nuevo was identified Monday as a 38-year-old Garden Grove man. Alfonso Aparicio was fatally injured about 5:20 p.m. Friday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Aparicio was at the wheel of a Nissan...
Homeless Man Shot to Death on Hollywood Sidewalk
A man believed homeless was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were not released....
LASD: Cadet Injured by SUV in `Grave Condition’
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV during a training run in South Whittier last Wednesday has suffered medical setbacks and is in “grave condition” and on life support, sheriff’s officials said Monday. The cadet...
Authorities Investigate Palmdale Death
A man was found dead Monday in Palmdale, and sheriff’s officials reached out to the public for information about the fatality. Sheriff’s homicide officials said the man was found around noon in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Palmdale
A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
The number of coronavirus patients at Orange County hospitals has surpassed 200 amid a rising transmission rate, according to the latest state numbers released Tuesday. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up from 175 Saturday. Of those patients, 32 were being treated in intensive care. The number of...
Thanksgiving Windstorm in Forecast for Inland Empire
A Santa Ana windstorm is in store for the Inland Empire on Thanksgiving, with the San Gorgonio Pass and other locations likely to receive gusts over 50 mph, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. “An expansive surface high pressure system will stretch from Nevada to Colorado … a pattern that...
