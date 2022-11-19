ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

ICE agents force-fed a hunger-striking asylum seeker by pushing a tube through his nose, video obtained by The Intercept appears to show

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfGh7_0jGQmFPT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s41OZ_0jGQmFPT00
An immigration detainee (not Ajay Kumar) stands near an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) grievance box.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

  • ICE has been accused of force-feeding hunger-striking detainees.
  • The Intercept released a video that appears to be of a detainee being violently force-fed.
  • "I asked them to give me my freedom," he said, but he spent almost a year in custody.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been accused of force-feeding detainees who refuse to eat on multiple occasions, but a 2019 video obtained by The Intercept through a public records request appears to reveal the shocking practice on display.

In June 2018, Ajay Kumar left India, telling The Intercept that his life was in danger due to his political activism. While in ICE detention in July 2019, Kumar, who is Hindu, began refusing to eat when the agency turned down his request to make sure his food was not cross-contaminated with beef, a meat that is forbidden in the religion.

In a recent interview, he told The Intercept the reason he began hunger striking was because he would die if he was sent back to India. But through a hunger strike, he said, "I will choose the way of my death," according to the outlet's translation.

"I asked them to give me my freedom. If they had granted it at that time, there would have been no need for all of this," Kumar told The Intercept of his treatment In ICE Custody. "This is not humanity. This is totally against humanity."

He was released on September 26, 2019, after 76 days of hunger striking and weighing just 107 pounds, Texas Monthly reported .

While in custody, Kumar went 37 days without eating before ICE officers dressed in riot gear intervened, per The Intercept. He refused to drink a protein smoothie and demanded his freedom instead, according to the article. But a group of officers responded by forcefully shoving, removing, and re-shoving a 6-millimeter tube through his nose and down to his stomach, the article added. The video showed the process, which occurred in front of other detainees who chose to go on hunger strikes.

He was later force-fed again on September 12 by way of a thinner tube, according to The Intercept.

"I was only thinking that I wish this tube would flip and go into my brain and the story ended there," Kumar told the outlet.

Kumar claimed that he spent about three months in total in solitary confinement before his release.

"I got my freedom. Freedom is very good for everyone, and me also," Kumar said when he was released after almost a year in custody, according to Texas Monthly.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. ICE declined Insider's request for comment. Kumar was not immediately reachable for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Insider

Insider

673K+
Followers
37K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy