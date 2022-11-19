ICE agents force-fed a hunger-striking asylum seeker by pushing a tube through his nose, video obtained by The Intercept appears to show

An immigration detainee (not Ajay Kumar) stands near an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) grievance box. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

ICE has been accused of force-feeding hunger-striking detainees.

The Intercept released a video that appears to be of a detainee being violently force-fed.

"I asked them to give me my freedom," he said, but he spent almost a year in custody.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been accused of force-feeding detainees who refuse to eat on multiple occasions, but a 2019 video obtained by The Intercept through a public records request appears to reveal the shocking practice on display.

In June 2018, Ajay Kumar left India, telling The Intercept that his life was in danger due to his political activism. While in ICE detention in July 2019, Kumar, who is Hindu, began refusing to eat when the agency turned down his request to make sure his food was not cross-contaminated with beef, a meat that is forbidden in the religion.

In a recent interview, he told The Intercept the reason he began hunger striking was because he would die if he was sent back to India. But through a hunger strike, he said, "I will choose the way of my death," according to the outlet's translation.

"I asked them to give me my freedom. If they had granted it at that time, there would have been no need for all of this," Kumar told The Intercept of his treatment In ICE Custody. "This is not humanity. This is totally against humanity."

He was released on September 26, 2019, after 76 days of hunger striking and weighing just 107 pounds, Texas Monthly reported .

While in custody, Kumar went 37 days without eating before ICE officers dressed in riot gear intervened, per The Intercept. He refused to drink a protein smoothie and demanded his freedom instead, according to the article. But a group of officers responded by forcefully shoving, removing, and re-shoving a 6-millimeter tube through his nose and down to his stomach, the article added. The video showed the process, which occurred in front of other detainees who chose to go on hunger strikes.

He was later force-fed again on September 12 by way of a thinner tube, according to The Intercept.

"I was only thinking that I wish this tube would flip and go into my brain and the story ended there," Kumar told the outlet.

Kumar claimed that he spent about three months in total in solitary confinement before his release.

"I got my freedom. Freedom is very good for everyone, and me also," Kumar said when he was released after almost a year in custody, according to Texas Monthly.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. ICE declined Insider's request for comment. Kumar was not immediately reachable for comment.