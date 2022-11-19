FBI serves search warrant at SLO accountancy firm's building

Federal agents raided a building that is home to a San Luis Obispo accountancy firm on Thursday.

The building is located on Santa Rosa Street and is the site of Fitzpatrick Professional Accountancy Corporation.

In an emailed statement, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to KSBY that the agency "served a federal search warrant at that location yesterday in connection with an ongoing investigation."

The statement went on to say, "It wouldn't be appropriate to comment beyond this."

Friday afternoon, KSBY News anchor Richard Gearhart made calls to the business and to its owner, Pamela Fitzpatrick. The call to the business number went straight to voicemail and no one has returned the call. The call to the owner went unanswered.

