ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nepm.org

'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside

Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Home struck several times in Pittsfield shooting incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A shooting in the town of Pittsfield- striking a home on Onota Street several times!. Pittsfield police say no one was injured in the shooting, but witnesses say a male wearing all black clothing left the scene of the shooting on foot. Portions of Onota and Hillside Streets were shut down for about an hour after the shooting.
PITTSFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Off-duty and carrying; what is the policy?

After Sunday's shocking shooting in Saratoga Springs involving a Vermont sheriff's deputy, CBS 6 is investigating the policy in place that allows officers to carry firearms, whether department issued or not, while they are off duty. CBS 6 spoke with Rutland County Sheriff David Fox, who confirmed it was his...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy