WRGB
Petersburgh residents wants to see state do more PFOA testing in community
PETERSBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Residents in Petersburgh meeting with state officials Monday night demanding more be done about PFOA water contamination in the community. Residents were hoping to hear the latest on the state’s PFOA studies going on at the Taconic. Officials with both the State Department of...
nepm.org
'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside
Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
5 things to know this Monday, November 21
Today's five things to know center around the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga this weekend. A double-fatal crash in Columbia County and a missing child in Albany round out the day's headlines.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Used cooking oil thefts on the rise in the Capital Region
Used cooking oil theft has become an increasingly common occurrence in the Capital Region. That's something both Bob Skinner, who works on theft prevention for Western Mass Rendering Company, and Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, would have to agree on.
Stolen street signs in Duanesburg
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in recovering stolen street signs.
Rensselaer Police conducting DWI checkpoints for Thanksgiving
The Rensselaer City Police Department will be conducting a DWI enforcement throughout Rensselaer City on Wednesday, along with multiple assisting police agencies.
5 things to know this Tuesday, November 22
Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report, today begins a dry and mild stretch that will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will cruise into the lower 40s with more sunshine this afternoon.
wamc.org
After emergency dismissal over fumes, teacher says Pittsfield Public Schools ignored warnings, failed to provide safety information
Art teacher Lisa Ostellino has taught at Pittsfield High School for over 20 years, and has worked in the district for even longer. When she heard that the gym floors would be redone while school was in session, she flashed back to the last time PHS attempted a similar project about six years ago.
WRGB
3,500 pounds of turkey handed out to local military personnel and veterans
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — In Colonie, 250 turkeys were given out free of charge to local military personnel and veterans. All this courtesy of the Tully Rinckey Law Farm and Price Chopper/Market32. The law firm's founders, Matthew Tully and Greg Rinckey are both veterans. 250 turkeys were handed out...
WRGB
Home struck several times in Pittsfield shooting incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A shooting in the town of Pittsfield- striking a home on Onota Street several times!. Pittsfield police say no one was injured in the shooting, but witnesses say a male wearing all black clothing left the scene of the shooting on foot. Portions of Onota and Hillside Streets were shut down for about an hour after the shooting.
Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest in Albany
Two Albany men and one 17 year-old juvenile were arrested in Albany on Monday.
nbcboston.com
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
PHOTOS: Car flips into building after Rexford crash
On Saturday, at about 9:50 a.m., the Rexford Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Blue Barns Road and Ashdown Road for reports of a car crash.
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
Albany women stuck in Peru after airport runway crash
A wild scene unfolded on a runway in Peru as a plane collided with a fire truck, killing two men inside that truck. Two Capital Region women were in the airport when it happened, and are now stranded in the foreign country waiting for a flight back home.
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
WRGB
Off-duty and carrying; what is the policy?
After Sunday's shocking shooting in Saratoga Springs involving a Vermont sheriff's deputy, CBS 6 is investigating the policy in place that allows officers to carry firearms, whether department issued or not, while they are off duty. CBS 6 spoke with Rutland County Sheriff David Fox, who confirmed it was his...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
