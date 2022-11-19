ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

EGR, Pioneer and Marian pull away for 2022 girls swim and dive state titles

The 2022 Michigan high school girls swimming and diving state finals featured a plethora of powerhouse programs and a star-studded cast of athletes, as the best aquatic athletes in the Lower Pennisula battled for state supremacy. Ann Arbor Pioneer clinched its third consecutive Division 1 team state championship by tallying...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Portland men’s soccer coach to face hometown WMU team in NCAA tourney

KALAMAZOO, MI – Despite being located more than 2,000 miles west of Michigan, the University of Portland men’s soccer team has a surprisingly large fan base in Kalamazoo. That’s because the Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach and Kalamazoo native Nick Carlin-Voigt, which provides some added intrigue to Portland’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Western Michigan.
PORTLAND, OR
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules

On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
MICHIGAN STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
ELKHART, IN

