Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
EGR, Pioneer and Marian pull away for 2022 girls swim and dive state titles
The 2022 Michigan high school girls swimming and diving state finals featured a plethora of powerhouse programs and a star-studded cast of athletes, as the best aquatic athletes in the Lower Pennisula battled for state supremacy. Ann Arbor Pioneer clinched its third consecutive Division 1 team state championship by tallying...
MLive.com
Portland men’s soccer coach to face hometown WMU team in NCAA tourney
KALAMAZOO, MI – Despite being located more than 2,000 miles west of Michigan, the University of Portland men’s soccer team has a surprisingly large fan base in Kalamazoo. That’s because the Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach and Kalamazoo native Nick Carlin-Voigt, which provides some added intrigue to Portland’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Western Michigan.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football starting QB to sit season finale, preserve redshirt
KALAMAZOO, MI – After starting Western Michigan’s last four football games, true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet won’t play in the Broncos’ regular season finale against Toledo on Friday to preserve his redshirt. Bourguet has compiled a 2-2 record as WMU’s starting quarterback, including last week’s win...
MLive.com
WMU men’s soccer upsets Lipscomb, advances to NCAA tourney Sweet 16
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan continued its historic men’s soccer season by advancing to the program’s second Sweet 16 with a 1-0 win over Lipscomb in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament clash. After opening the 64-team tourney with a 2-1 road win over Louisville, the Broncos once again...
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
Icy roads lead to crashes, closures across West Michigan
Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WOOD
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
Icy roads blamed for 17-vehicle pile up on I-94 overpass near Battle Creek [PHOTOS]
Slick conditions in Central West Michigan caused a major mess Wednesday morning as dozens of vehicles crashed after losing control on an I-94 overpass.
1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck
Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday. Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
MLive.com
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
Comments / 0