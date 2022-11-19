ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
Forest City woman wins $2 million in Powerball

CLIVE, Iowa – A Forest City woman has claimed a $2 million prize in Powerball. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan spent about a month making plans before claiming her winnings from the October 10 drawing. "It started feeling really real driving up and seeing the Iowa Lottery sign...
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving groceries to area families

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local Hy-Vee stores worked with Rochester Public Schools and The Salvation Army to deliver four hundred bags of Thanksgiving groceries to struggling families. Three hundred of those bags were unloaded at the Facilities Service Center this morning. Rochester Public Schools will give those bags to three hundred families in need. Students in Transition Coordinator Lindsey Riess-Wilson said she feels good about the community coming together for a worthy cause.
