Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KIMT
Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state Harvey...
KIMT
Court docs: Suspect and victim in Fillmore Co. attempted murder were working together at time of attack
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The victim in a Fillmore County stabbing was struck six times and was working with the suspect at the time of the attack. Court documents detail attempted murder charges against Noah Foster, who was arrested over the weekend. Foster and the victim worked together at Susie’s...
KIMT
Victim in Fillmore Co. stabbing in stable condition; Noah Foster, 23, facing charges
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. The victim remains hospitalized Monday and is...
KIMT
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
KIMT
Candlelight vigil for the victims in Mason City fatal fire is Monday night
MASON CITY, Iowa -Days after a house fire took the lives of four children, the Mason City community is continuing to come together in support of the family. The North Iowa Youth Center is organizing a candlelight vigil for the victims. The candlelight vigil is happening at the North Iowa...
KIMT
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
KIMT
Man arrested for Sunday morning stabbing in Fillmore County
OSTRANDER, Minn. – A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 8:19 am Sunday about an adult male stabbed in the City of Ostrander. Investigators say the suspected stabber is Noah...
KIMT
Multiple injury crashes involving impaired drivers in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple injury crashes involving an impaired driver were reported over the weekend. A 32-year-old Rochester man is facing a plethora of charges after an incident Sunday night in the 100 block of 12th St. SW. A deputy was in the area when they saw someone driving...
KIMT
Forest City woman wins $2 million in Powerball
CLIVE, Iowa – A Forest City woman has claimed a $2 million prize in Powerball. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan spent about a month making plans before claiming her winnings from the October 10 drawing. "It started feeling really real driving up and seeing the Iowa Lottery sign...
KIMT
Rochester Police looking for shooting suspect after bullets hit two vehicles Monday night
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is looking for a shooting suspect. Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. NW around 11:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of gunshots. According to RPD, two vehicles were struck by bullets and officers found several shell casings near the vehicles.
KIMT
Update: Broken water pipe means flexible learning days for Stewartville students
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A broken water pipe has canceled classes at Stewartville middle school and high school. The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said it happened Sunday morning. Two to three inches of water was found in office ceilings, in the corridor and some other offices. "We have been assessing...
KIMT
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
KIMT
Rochester City Council takes a look at funding priorities ahead of the 2023 legislative session
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council looked at four potential projects to submit for Minnesota's next bonding bill, as well as the renewal of its local sales tax on Monday. The city looked at extending the use of state funds for its Rochester International Airport Runway Project. The state previously allocated...
KIMT
Upper respiratory infections increase in children in Rochester, signs you should see a doctor
ROCHESTER, MINN. - Upper respiratory infections are common this time of year and Mayo Clinic says seasonal cases of influenza, strep throat and RSV have increased in Rochester in recent weeks especially among children. Health experts say it's even a bit early for some of these infections which is creating...
KIMT
Hy-Vee donates Thanksgiving groceries to area families
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local Hy-Vee stores worked with Rochester Public Schools and The Salvation Army to deliver four hundred bags of Thanksgiving groceries to struggling families. Three hundred of those bags were unloaded at the Facilities Service Center this morning. Rochester Public Schools will give those bags to three hundred families in need. Students in Transition Coordinator Lindsey Riess-Wilson said she feels good about the community coming together for a worthy cause.
Comments / 0