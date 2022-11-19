Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal hit and run suspect pleads not guilty
The suspect connected to the death of Tanisha Brathwaite has pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment.
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
WRGB
Three arrested including teen, accused of firearms possession following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men and a 17-year-old were arrested, accused of weapons possession following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. On November 21, deputies stopped a vehicle with three people inside in the area of Moore Avenue and Second Avenue, according to investigators.
WNYT
Deputy’s attorney says his client is the victim in Saratoga Springs shooting
The man shot by police in downtown Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning is a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vito Caselnova IV, 24, is recovering at Albany Medical Center from 10 bullet wounds. He was on a dinner date in Saratoga Springs, and was waiting for...
WRGB
Two people found dead in Sch'dy County home; State Police: "homicide by firearm"
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their Duanesburg/Princetown home, according to the State Police. Police confirm that it is a double homicide and that a firearm was used at a home off Reynolds Road. Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Albany man facing felony drug charges after crash
After Albany County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull him over on Sunday, Jimmy N. Lindor, 33, allegedly crashed into a bus stop at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Hawk Street.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Otsego County Jail
Today, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested Billie Vokrusze, 48 of Utica, and charged her with Promoting Prison Contraband and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher
In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York
The deputy refused police officers’ commands to drop his weapon following a gunfight outside a bar in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning, prompting the officers to open fire, according to an official with the city’s police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Off-duty Rutland County deputy sheriff at center of shootout in upstate New York.
WRGB
Three juvenile suspects identified in Duanesburg street sign thefts
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office has identified suspects -- and located a number of signs stolen around town in the last couple of weeks. According to the sheriff's office, between November 7th and 14th, 2022, approximately 12 street signs in the Duanesburg area were stolen, eight of which were stop signs.
WRGB
NYS increasing patrols for Thanksgiving weekend to prevent impaired, aggressive driving
Albany, NY — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to prevent impaired and aggressive driving during the holiday weekend. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday. The Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28. "Thanksgiving is traditionally one of...
WRGB
Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
Stolen street signs in Duanesburg
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in recovering stolen street signs.
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
WRGB
Off-duty and carrying; what is the policy?
After Sunday's shocking shooting in Saratoga Springs involving a Vermont sheriff's deputy, CBS 6 is investigating the policy in place that allows officers to carry firearms, whether department issued or not, while they are off duty. CBS 6 spoke with Rutland County Sheriff David Fox, who confirmed it was his...
WRGB
Four arrested, two more sought in Greene County home invasion
GREENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Four people have been charged with burglary, robbery, assault, and grand larceny, in connection to a reported home invasion over the weekend. On November 19, 2022, at 1:56 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion at a private residence in the Town of Greenville. The caller reported that several armed subjects entered the home, assaulted and held down two of the occupants until they were able to locate and steal an undetermined amount of cash.
Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region.
Comments / 0