Schoharie County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Recent State Police DWI arrests at BAC .18% or higher

In the past two weeks, NYS police have arrested ten individuals for DWI with blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18% or higher. According to American Addiction Centers, the levels of intoxication range from 0.02% BAC to .40% BAC. The legal limit in the US is 0.08% BAC where it is illegal and unsafe to drive.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Three juvenile suspects identified in Duanesburg street sign thefts

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office has identified suspects -- and located a number of signs stolen around town in the last couple of weeks. According to the sheriff's office, between November 7th and 14th, 2022, approximately 12 street signs in the Duanesburg area were stolen, eight of which were stop signs.
DUANESBURG, NY
WRGB

Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Off-duty and carrying; what is the policy?

After Sunday's shocking shooting in Saratoga Springs involving a Vermont sheriff's deputy, CBS 6 is investigating the policy in place that allows officers to carry firearms, whether department issued or not, while they are off duty. CBS 6 spoke with Rutland County Sheriff David Fox, who confirmed it was his...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Four arrested, two more sought in Greene County home invasion

GREENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Four people have been charged with burglary, robbery, assault, and grand larceny, in connection to a reported home invasion over the weekend. On November 19, 2022, at 1:56 a.m., the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion at a private residence in the Town of Greenville. The caller reported that several armed subjects entered the home, assaulted and held down two of the occupants until they were able to locate and steal an undetermined amount of cash.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

