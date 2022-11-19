ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Woman killed following collision in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man using a walker robbed Fresno bank, didn't get far before arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a bank for $200 in Downtown Fresno, according to police. The Fresno Police Department says the man walked into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed the man...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers major injuries in Dinuba, officials say

DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
DINUBA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy