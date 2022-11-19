Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Woman killed following collision in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed Monday evening following a collision near Temperance and North Avenues in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. when a woman, 25, reached the posted stop sign at the intersection in a Toyota Corolla.
KMPH.com
High speed chase through NE Fresno ends in crash-suspect and passenger are hurt
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A dramatic police chase through the streets of northeast Fresno ended in a booming crash two miles down the road. The driver of a stolen Ford truck slammed into three vehicles but still wouldn't surrender. The driver Anthony Jeff and his female passenger both left...
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fatal accident leaves 1 dead and 1 injured, CHP say
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A crash in Fresno left two drivers with life-threatening injuries according to the California Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:00 P.M. on November 21 a woman in a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Temperance Ave and approached a stop sign at the intersection on North Ave, officers say. There was also a passenger riding in the car.
Suspect leads Fresno Police on short chase, ends with passenger critically injured
A suspect led Fresno Police on a short chase down First Street on Tuesday morning, it ended in a serious crash two miles away.
KMPH.com
Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway
Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.
KMPH.com
Man using a walker robbed Fresno bank, didn't get far before arrest
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 68-year-old man was arrested after he robbed a bank for $200 in Downtown Fresno, according to police. The Fresno Police Department says the man walked into the downtown Wells Fargo Bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed the man...
Delano man arrested in connection to Porterville motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a motel last weekend in Porterville, according to police. The Porterville Police Department said officers arrested Miguel Cervantes, 29, in connection to the shooting on Nov. 13. Porterville police officers were called to a motel in the 900 block […]
Wasco Man arrested following carjacking, on-foot chase in Bakersfield
A Wasco man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) after he had assaulted a taxi cab driver while stealing her car early Monday morning, November 21st.
KMPH.com
Fire leaves three without a home in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people are now without a home after a fire broke out Sunday in Fresno County, just north of Orange Cove. According to Cal Fire, responders rushed to the home after it was reported that fire and heavy smoke were seen, along with three downed powerlines.
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist
TULARE, Calif. — A man is behind bars after police say he is responsible for a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old bicyclist in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department arrested Manuel Gomez, 34, on Tuesday while also locating his runaway truck. Detectives say Gomez’s white Chevy pickup was caught on...
KMPH.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers major injuries in Dinuba, officials say
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
Gunfire during motel dispute leads detectives to arrest Delano man
Miguel Cervantes, 29, of Delano was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and gang enhancement, among other charges.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Fresno rollover crash left man with serious injuries, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was involved in a rollover crash that left him with serious injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say around 6:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a solo vehicle crash on Jensen and Elm avenues. Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious, but […]
