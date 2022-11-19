Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Local company donates $3,100 to help cancer patients
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — "Tis the season to give!. Celltech Electronics is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season by donating two checks totaling $3,100 to QMG Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund and to the Blessing Breast Center. The checks were presented on Friday, November 18 at the conclusion...
khqa.com
Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs
QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
khqa.com
People gather to observe National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — During the holidays, many people spend time in their homes enjoying a big meal, but some may be out stuck in the cold, still searching for their next meal. "This is a time of year when I really feel like people are having to gear...
khqa.com
Council approves $8.7 million for police and fire pension payments
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved making over $8 million in pension payments for the city's police and fire departments. The council on Monday night first heard a presentation from the firm of Lauterbach and Amen about the pension programs for police and firefighters.
khqa.com
Santa to return to Quincy Town Center
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, November 25 with fanfare galore at the Quincy Town Center. The activities start at 10:30 a.m. with members of the Vancil Performing Arts Center welcoming Santa back to his Ice Castle home in the Fountain Court. Starting...
khqa.com
Festival of Lights returns to brighten holidays
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It has become a tradition for a lot of families: driving down a 1.5 mile stretch of Moorman and Wavering parks to take in the dazzling display of Christmas lights. The Festival of Lights is returning to the Gem City this year starting on Thanksgiving...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
khqa.com
Some ABS water customers under boil order
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — All ABS water customers in Birmingham and Augusta Township with an account number starting with “24” are under boil order until further notice. The order was prompted after a mainline was accidently cut. A contractor is on way to make repairs.
khqa.com
17 firefighters battle blaze in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some 17 firefighters fought a structure fire early Saturday morning in Hannibal in the frigid temperatures. The Hannibal Fire Department, HFD, responded to the emergency call around 12:32 a.m. at 1219 Center St. Initially, all three stations with eight personnel rushed to the scene and...
khqa.com
Pep rally ahead of Camp Point Central's state championship football game
CAMP POINT, Ill. (KHQA) — Students, supporters, and football players on Tuesday filled the Camp Point Central school gym for a pep rally ahead of the team's state championship football game set for Friday. Coach Brad Dixon spoke to the crowd about the season and everything that went in...
