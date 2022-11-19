ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Local company donates $3,100 to help cancer patients

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — "Tis the season to give!. Celltech Electronics is embracing the giving spirit this holiday season by donating two checks totaling $3,100 to QMG Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund and to the Blessing Breast Center. The checks were presented on Friday, November 18 at the conclusion...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Council approves $8.7 million for police and fire pension payments

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved making over $8 million in pension payments for the city's police and fire departments. The council on Monday night first heard a presentation from the firm of Lauterbach and Amen about the pension programs for police and firefighters.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Santa to return to Quincy Town Center

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, November 25 with fanfare galore at the Quincy Town Center. The activities start at 10:30 a.m. with members of the Vancil Performing Arts Center welcoming Santa back to his Ice Castle home in the Fountain Court. Starting...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Festival of Lights returns to brighten holidays

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It has become a tradition for a lot of families: driving down a 1.5 mile stretch of Moorman and Wavering parks to take in the dazzling display of Christmas lights. The Festival of Lights is returning to the Gem City this year starting on Thanksgiving...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Some ABS water customers under boil order

CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — All ABS water customers in Birmingham and Augusta Township with an account number starting with “24” are under boil order until further notice. The order was prompted after a mainline was accidently cut. A contractor is on way to make repairs.
AUGUSTA, IL
khqa.com

17 firefighters battle blaze in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some 17 firefighters fought a structure fire early Saturday morning in Hannibal in the frigid temperatures. The Hannibal Fire Department, HFD, responded to the emergency call around 12:32 a.m. at 1219 Center St. Initially, all three stations with eight personnel rushed to the scene and...
HANNIBAL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy