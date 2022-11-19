ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

After lockup, man uses music to set others free

By Shay Simon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gq3w_0jGQlEUX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The strings of Danny Cosby’s guitar tell a story and his voice does the rest.

“My first album was called Bunk 51. That’s the bunk I was on when I first got locked up at 201 Poplar,” said Cosby.

Now Cosby walks the halls of The Grove Ministry at Hope Church in Cordova. After decades of drug addiction that led to crime, 201 Poplar is the place where Cosby’s life changed keys.

“God opened it up to where I started singing at staff functions and Christmas programs in prison,” he said.

And in 2009, Cosby’s gift of music in prison was finally free to be shared with the world.

“It was a very grey, colorless, dark time but there was a lot of color that came out from the inside. I finally got sober and focused on what I was called to do which is be an artist and songwriter,” said Cosby.

Latest Top Stories

With the help of Hope Church, Cosby signed a record deal, met his wife and started doing ministry.

“This church was a group full of people that helped me heal and find direction,” he said.

Now Cosby shares his testimony with inmates that are still changing their tune.

Three albums, national tours, a book and more than a decade later – Cosby is living beyond his imagination.

“You look like I look, sound like I sound and got the story I got, and you just want people to look and say ‘maybe I can do something with my life,” said Cosby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-statedefender.com

Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation

Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God and Christ (COGIC) has announced that Evangelist Louise D. Patterson died peacefully at her home Sunday evening at the age of 84. She was the former presiding bishop and the widow of Bishop G.E. Patterson, who died in 2007. Patterson was also president...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Hickory Hill shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. Keith Cannon said he sat in disbelief watching the video on his phone as at least 20 thieves almost stripped his store bare.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Bond set for fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning more information about the fourth man charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Twenty-five-year-old Jermarcus Johnson remains in Shelby County jail charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Johnson is the only person in the case to have a bond, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at fast food restaurant in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh. Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road. The woman is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s label releases song and video on death anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Young Dolph’s label surprised his fans by dropping one of his previously recorded songs on the one-year anniversary of his death. The rapper’s label, Paper Route Entertainment, released “Get Away” on Thursday. The record allowed fans to hear the thoughts inside Dolph’s head before he passed away unexpectedly. In the song, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS family searching for their missing pet deer

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

4th person surrenders in slaying of rapper Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth person wanted in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph turned himself in on Friday, Memphis police said. Jermarcus Johnson was wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said on the agency’s Facebook page. Police did not provide any additional details about Johnson or his alleged role in the case.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy