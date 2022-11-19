ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving

The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday. Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving. The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday.
Indulging during the holidays

Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Marissa Marshulam has tips to prepare for the big meal. Indulging during the holidays. Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered...
Here in NY creator shares NYC’s hidden Thanksgiving history

John Friia joined New York Living on Tuesday to speak more about “Here in New York,” a digital platform unveiling the hidden history of New York. Here in NY creator shares NYC’s hidden Thanksgiving …. John Friia joined New York Living on Tuesday to speak more about...
Spend smarter during the holidays

How to get the most bang for your buck and avoid going into debt over holiday gifts. How to get the most bang for your buck and avoid going into debt over holiday gifts. Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving. The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship...
Why thousands line up for Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product

It's a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That's especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product is in its highest demand. Why thousands line up for Lloyd’s Carrot...
Gov. Hochul signs new bills to prevent hate crimes in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new measures to stop hate crimes Tuesday. This comes after police arrested two men for allegedly plotting to shoot synagogues and wreak havoc on the Jewish community. Gov. Hochul signs new bills to prevent hate crimes …. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new...
NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
Still chilly, but gradual warmup starting soon

Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually start to climb beginning Tuesday. Highs in the 50s are likely on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. But showers are expected on Friday afternoon.
Bon Appetit serves up some thrifty tips for Thanksgiving

New York (PIX11) – Bon Appetit has some tips on how to host for the holidays without breaking the bank. Shilpa Uskokovic, Food Editor for Bon Appetit, shares how to be “fancy frugal” and make delicious food on a tight budget. Check out Bon Appetit’s holiday issues...
PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures

PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The...
NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s

There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service. NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the …. There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according...
Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community

MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of the agency about the threats, officials said. Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community. MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of...
2 men arrested, charged in threat to NYC synagogue

MANHATTAN (WPIX) — One of two men arrested at Penn Station in connection with a threat to the Jewish community in New York City said he has a “sick personality,” court documents revealed. “This was not an idle threat. This was a real threat,” Mayor Eric Adams...
After frigid start to the week, temps gradually moderate in NY, NJ

The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal. Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.
Police probe attacks against gay bar in NYC

Police said a male suspect allegedly threw bricks through a front window of an LGBTQ+ bar in Hell's Kitchen on at several occasions. Police said a male suspect allegedly threw bricks through a front window of an LGBTQ+ bar in Hell's Kitchen on at several occasions. How the NYPD protects...
When to watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+

New York (PIX11) — The “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a new rendition of the classic ballet, will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday. Disney’s special is based on the live show that originated in New Jersey and features iconic rappers like Kurtis Blow. Hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run, of Run-DMC, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about the special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance

It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of...
Bright, blustery start to the workweek

The weather warms up some to kick off the workweek. The weather warms up some to kick off the workweek. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The arrest of Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer was made with the help of technology, tips and the work of the NYPD's Intelligence Division, led by Chief John Hart.
