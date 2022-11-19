Read full article on original website
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon. Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the accident happened on MLK Boulevard’s 1200 block, north of Washington Avenue at around 12:56 p.m. Authorities confirmed that 3 vehicles were involved in the...
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
1 Person Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)
North Las Vegas Police reports state that a man was killed on Saturday when he crashed his motorized scooter and was consequently struck and killed by several vehicles. The incident is reported to have taken place on West Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street at about 8:30 p.m. The man was riding the motorized scooter westbound when he crashed in the roadway. He was then struck by what police officials state were multiple vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.
Las Vegas mother accused of driving drunk with kids in car crashed into vehicle that stopped for school bus, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car before she crashed into another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus, according to an arrest report. Kara Johnson, 44, is facing several charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and child abuse or […]
1 Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Collision In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)
Officials state that a man in North Las Vegas was declared dead following a motor vehicle collision. North Las Vegas police officers responded to incident reports of an accident near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue around 8:30 p.m on Saturday evening. Arriving officers found one man, who medical...
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive, south of Sunrise Manor at around 10:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Chevy Silverado and a Freightliner semi-truck were involved in...
Man arrested after argument over parking with neighbor turns deadly, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an open murder charge after a shooting left one man dead during a parking dispute. Robert Salone, 40, is accused of leaving the scene of the deadly shooting back on Oct. 18. It happened in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis and Tropicana Ave. 8 […]
8newsnow.com
Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
Accused Las Vegas Strip casino robber on probation for prior heist returned to watch police
The man accused of robbing the casino at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip earlier this month, who was on probation for a prior casino robbery, threatened to kill a cashier before leaving the property in a taxi and then returning to watch investigators gather evidence, police said.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:17 p.m.
Milder in the low to mid 60s with a slight haze in the air due to the tranquil winds. Winds should remain relaxed through the day tomorrow before increasing more in the afternoon and evening. Ukrainian family hosts Thanksgiving dinner. Ukrainian family hosts Thanksgiving dinner amid struggles back home. Extra...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. LVMPD said three...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on a 95/515 project that’s going to be bigger than The Big Squeeze
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on the project that will be even bigger than the Big Squeeze was on the 95/515. The logo should look familiar for the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Downtown Access Project,” otherwise known as NDOT/DAP. The project will bring...
Man riding scooter killed in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas police think a man was impaired when he crashed his motorized scooter and then was struck and killed by several vehicles on Saturday night.
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard at around 2:23 a.m. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a cinder block wall. The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries...
Report: Suspect told Resorts World cashier to 'fill the bag or I will shoot you'
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas Metro police for the robbery of Resorts World Casino, in which $6,000 was stolen from the casino cage.
KTVU FOX 2
Plane door falls off, lands in Nevada parking lot
HENDERSON, Nev. - The Federal Aviation Administration wants to know how a door fell off an aircraft and landed in a Nevada parking lot. Christopher Wolverton of Henderson was the one who saw the door flying towards the ground on Nov. 18 and snapped photos once it landed. "We were...
Majority of nearly 300 dogs seized from unlicensed facility outside Las Vegas euthanized, others flown to specialty center
rly 200 dogs seized as part of a massive animal abuse investigation have died or were euthanized due to their condition, animal welfare advocates confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.
