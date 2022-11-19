ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)

North Las Vegas Police reports state that a man was killed on Saturday when he crashed his motorized scooter and was consequently struck and killed by several vehicles. The incident is reported to have taken place on West Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street at about 8:30 p.m. The man was riding the motorized scooter westbound when he crashed in the roadway. He was then struck by what police officials state were multiple vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
