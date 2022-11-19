ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council reviews process for accessible parking signs

HOLYOKE – The city’s Disabilities Commission outlined the application process for accessible parking signs on city streets. The City Council also addressed who can park in the designated spaces. At Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, commission members Donald Welch and Elizabeth A. Larivee appeared. Councilor Israel Rivera, who...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Hardwick to hold Jan. 7 referendum on racetrack proposal

A referendum scheduled on Jan. 7 will decide whether the town supports a thoroughbred racing and sports betting facility proposed at Great Meadowbrook Farm. Hardwick Board of Selectmen at yesterday’s meeting also said an ad-hoc committee would be formed that will be a clearinghouse for information on questions about the proposal.
HARDWICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza

WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy