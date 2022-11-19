Read full article on original website
Holyoke City Council reviews process for accessible parking signs
HOLYOKE – The city’s Disabilities Commission outlined the application process for accessible parking signs on city streets. The City Council also addressed who can park in the designated spaces. At Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, commission members Donald Welch and Elizabeth A. Larivee appeared. Councilor Israel Rivera, who...
West Springfield councilor files motion to pose pot sale question to voters
City Councilor Daniel O’Brien filed a motion of support in an effort to reverse the ordinance allowing the sale of retail marijuana in West Springfield and to then create a referendum question for voters to decide during the 2023 elections. “From the beginning this issue should have been placed...
Hardwick to hold Jan. 7 referendum on racetrack proposal
A referendum scheduled on Jan. 7 will decide whether the town supports a thoroughbred racing and sports betting facility proposed at Great Meadowbrook Farm. Hardwick Board of Selectmen at yesterday’s meeting also said an ad-hoc committee would be formed that will be a clearinghouse for information on questions about the proposal.
Hampshire, Franklin County residents lose thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency schemes
The Northwestern District Attorney's office is warning residents of a scheme that has stolen thousands of dollars from three local families recently.
Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza
WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
Amherst Council’s tie vote ends $900K for for high school track and field rehab project
AMHERST — An idea that germinated earlier this fall, in which Town Council would allocate an additional $900,000 to repair and replace high school track and field was defeated via a 6-6 tie vote at Monday’s meeting. This outcome came amidst prolonged discussion at the Nov. 21 meeting...
Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000
Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
City of Worcester names Soloe Dennis new public health director
About four months after Karyn Clark stepped down from her role as Worcester’s director of public health, the city announced Tuesday that they’ve selected Soloe Dennis to fill her shoes. Zachary Dyer has served as acting director since her departure. Dennis is making his way to the city...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal wins Supreme Court victory in Donald Trump tax case
WASHINGTON —The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee led by U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield. The Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the Ways and Means Committee’s tax returns case, making way for...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Springfield cops convicted in Nathan Bill’s bar fight reinstated by Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD — Two city police officers convicted in a 2015 bar fight and suspended from their jobs for nearly five years were reinstated Tuesday after a hearing before the Board of Police Commissioners. Christian Cicero and Daniel Billingsley were convicted of misdemeanor assault after a trial in Hampden Superior...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Sale closed in Worcester: $375,000 for a three-bedroom home
Gm Properties LLC acquired the property at 40 Drexel Street, Worcester, from Lt Power on Nov. 4, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $285. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Holyoke Man Admits To Working With Violent Mexican Cartel Drug Ring: Feds
A Holyoke man pleaded guilty to helping a Mexican drug cartel distribute fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, federal authorities said. Police found drugs, money, body armor, and a stockpile of guns when they arrested him last year, officials added. Josue Rivera Rodriguez, 45, who goes by the nickname Bori, confessed last week...
