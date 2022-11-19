ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

FIRST ALERT: Possible snow chances over Thanksgiving Holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Cowgirl Christmas Shopping

CBT Barrel Racing will kick off its 18th annual Christmas Cash Barrel Race with the Cowgirl Christmas Tradeshow from the 25th through 27th in the Amarillo National Center. There will be over 40 vendors offering western-themed gifts, as well as door prizes for restaurant gift cards, corn hole boards, and a free night at Palo Duro Glamping.
AMARILLO, TX
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Bet You Didn’t Know This About The Helium Monument at Medipark

Chances are that if you’ve ever visited Medi-Park or the Discovery Center you’ve noticed the Helium Time Columns Monument. The towering spire was built in 1968 as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of helium. It is built with four beams holding up a single beam, with a metal helium molecule in the center. The monument was lifted by helicopter to its current spot at the Discovery Center. It’s a pretty sight, but inside the steel, the beam is an essential part of Amarillo's history.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County helping lost Livestock

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is assisting livestock producers when it comes down to losing animals. The office is asking producers to visit their website at Potter County Sheriff.org under the livestock tab to answer 7 simple questions to assist in returning these animals to their owners. This survey will...
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
