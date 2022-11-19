ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Bloch
3d ago

So sad. Another business is closing. But is anyone really all that surprised by the news? I’m not the least bit surprised. You can just add it to the list of closed businesses

WWEEK

Phin Caphe Has Injected New Life Into a Former Strip-Mall Starbucks

Something magical is happening in a strip mall at Southeast 119th Avenue and Division Street: In a corner space previously occupied by a Starbucks, some of the most boldly flavored coffee and tea drinks in Portland are being crafted with patience and love. Phin Caphe gets its name from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Nov. 23-29, 2022)

For anyone looking to let off some steam before spending an entire day stuck with family, No Requests is the European-style dance haven you need in advance of Thanksgiving. The downtown club’s open floor and door policy means that all are welcome—even folks who lack coordination but love house music. Group Hug Trio will spin until the early morning hours. Consider it a radical form of dance therapy. No Requests, 326 SW Broadway, 503-868-2588, norequestspdx.com. 10 pm Wednesday, Nov. 23. $12-$14 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Readers Roast Our Restaurant Critic’s Pan of Kann

The critical consensus on Gregory Gourdet’s luxe Haitian restaurant Kann is that it is one of the best new restaurants in Portland, if not the nation. In recent weeks, it’s received such superlatives from The New York Times, Portland Monthly and Esquire. Our reviewer, Michael C. Zusman, disagreed. He found Kann’s dining room oppressively loud, the dishes monotonously spiced with habanero, and the preparations uneven (“The Wrath of Kann,” WW, Nov. 16). His dissent was met with an immediate outcry. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Bakeries

From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Winter Fair & Holiday Market @ Clackamas County Event Center | 25+ Vendors, Santa, Treats, Gifts, 200 Thousand Lights & More!

The third-annual Winter Fair and first-annual Holiday Market will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for the whole family. Start your evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,000 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166 foot walk through tunnel, 200 foot building light display and a 30 minute Christmas tree show.
CANBY, OR
WWEEK

Pared Down and Looking Backward, Local Synth-Pop Duo Camp Crush Heads Toward the Stars

Tall and blond and beautiful, goofily engaging others while still very much in love, Camp Crush carry just enough of their sustained romantic fulfillment to their concerts that we’re glad the long-married couple ended up choosing ’80s electropop as their favored metier. Acoustic coffee-house folk ballads would’ve felt unbearable, but so long as ever larger synthscapes push singer-keyboardist Jen Deale’s marvelous voice and lifemate Chris Spicer’s inventive drumming toward new heights, rising passions lift all ships.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ARDENT GOURMET: Review of Taste of Sichuan

EDITOR’S NOTE: Trips to the valley are often accompanied by a stop for particular foodie treats. The Ardent Gourmet introduces us to a great option, conveniently just off Hwy. 26 at the Cornell/Bethany Blvd. exit. Enjoy the Ardent Gourmet’s excursion through a variety of dishes. It is a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Mega 99.3

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale completes funding for riverfront park

City to leverage nearly $3 million for long-planned trail system along Sandy RiverAfter two decades of planning, funding has been secured for a riverfront park in Troutdale. The city was awarded a $1.9 million grant from Metro Regional Government and a $750,000 grant from the State Parks Department for the Sandy River Waterfront Park and Trail. Those dollars, alongside city matching funds, will allow the project to move forward with construction in the coming year. The 3.5-acre park will run along the Sandy River and be the east end of The Confluence at Troutdale, the city's first urban...
TROUTDALE, OR

