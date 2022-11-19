ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Lewis Hamilton among F1 drivers dumping cash into electric motorsports

F1 drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, are dumping millions into electric motorsports, and viewership numbers show fans are enjoying it. Formula 1 has long been the world’s largest and most successful motorsports series. No other series has garnered international attention and world-renowned names like the historic open-wheel racing series. But now, drivers from the sport, both past and present, are looking to invest in a new kind of racing; electric motorsports.
The Independent

What time is F1 today?

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Follow the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year...
The Independent

Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home

Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
The Independent

F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under...
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
CarBuzz.com

Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series

Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
CarBuzz.com

Logan Sargeant Becomes First American F1 Driver In Eight Years

F1 has a massive fanbase in the USA, even though we have nobody to support; that's about to change after American driver Logan Sargeant racked up enough Super License points this past weekend to earn promotion to Formula 1 with Williams Racing. He finished sixth in the final sprint race, fifth in the final feature race, and placed 4th in the 2022 season standings after the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi, giving him the required points to earn his super license.
topgear.com

Dominant Verstappen can “absolutely” improve - Mika Hakkinen

Double world champ recognises double world champ, as Verstappen rounds off 2022 with a record 15th win. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Despite dominating the 2022 season and winning a record 15 races on his way to a second world title, Max Verstappen is yet to reach the peak of his powers, according to F1 legend Mika Hakkinen. Gulp.
racer.com

Sargeant feels no extra pressure from U.S. ahead of F1 debut

Logan Sargeant says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the first full-time American on the Formula 1 grid in 15 years after confirmation of his Williams seat for 2023. Sargeant earned the final points needed for his Super License by securing fourth in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, prompting Williams to officially confirm his race seat on Monday. The Floridian will be the first American to race full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007, but Sargeant says that as much as he wants to earn the support of his country next season, he’s not going to let the expectations of others become a distraction.
FOX Sports

F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment...
MotorAuthority

F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023

Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that's set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female drivers...
NBC Sports

Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy