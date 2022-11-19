Read full article on original website
SkySports
Max Verstappen says he could retire from F1 after Red Bull contract, aged 31: 'I want to do other stuff'
Double Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reiterated that his current Red Bull contract could be his last, telling Sky Sports he may retire aged 31 due to the amount of races and his desire to "do other stuff" Verstappen, 25, has just completed the most dominant season in...
teslarati.com
Lewis Hamilton among F1 drivers dumping cash into electric motorsports
F1 drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, are dumping millions into electric motorsports, and viewership numbers show fans are enjoying it. Formula 1 has long been the world’s largest and most successful motorsports series. No other series has garnered international attention and world-renowned names like the historic open-wheel racing series. But now, drivers from the sport, both past and present, are looking to invest in a new kind of racing; electric motorsports.
What time is F1 today?
Max Verstappen caps fine year with Abu Dhabi glory as Lewis Hamilton limps home
Max Verstappen completed his championship year by taking victory at Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – as Lewis Hamilton’s record of winning in every season of his career went up in smoke when he retired with three laps remaining.Verstappen finished 8.7 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who made a one-stop strategy work to secure runner-up spot in the standings, ahead of Sergio Perez.The Red Bull driver stopped one more time than Leclerc, but failed to catch the Monegasque in the closing stages and finished third.Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell fifth leaving...
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
NBC Sports
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
Vettel Finishes His Final F1 Lap As Ferrari Holds on for Vice Champion
The bittersweet season finale left some teams looking to the future and other drivers focusing on one final bow.
Sporting News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 result: Highlights and analysis as Verstappen wins the final race of the season
It proved to be domination again for Red Bull's Max Verstappen who led from start to finish at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the Formula One season. The Dutchman yet again proved unstoppable in a season that has seen him walk to the title, his second in successive years.
Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series
Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
Logan Sargeant Becomes First American F1 Driver In Eight Years
F1 has a massive fanbase in the USA, even though we have nobody to support; that's about to change after American driver Logan Sargeant racked up enough Super License points this past weekend to earn promotion to Formula 1 with Williams Racing. He finished sixth in the final sprint race, fifth in the final feature race, and placed 4th in the 2022 season standings after the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi, giving him the required points to earn his super license.
topgear.com
Dominant Verstappen can “absolutely” improve - Mika Hakkinen
Double world champ recognises double world champ, as Verstappen rounds off 2022 with a record 15th win. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Despite dominating the 2022 season and winning a record 15 races on his way to a second world title, Max Verstappen is yet to reach the peak of his powers, according to F1 legend Mika Hakkinen. Gulp.
racer.com
Sargeant feels no extra pressure from U.S. ahead of F1 debut
Logan Sargeant says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure being the first full-time American on the Formula 1 grid in 15 years after confirmation of his Williams seat for 2023. Sargeant earned the final points needed for his Super License by securing fourth in the Formula 2 drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, prompting Williams to officially confirm his race seat on Monday. The Floridian will be the first American to race full-time in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007, but Sargeant says that as much as he wants to earn the support of his country next season, he’s not going to let the expectations of others become a distraction.
FOX Sports
F1 champion, activist Vettel bids farewell after final race
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ahead of his final race in Formula One, Sebastian Vettel lined up for the national anthem wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Earth, a nod to his environmental activism. Then eight jets flew overhead trailing colorful smoke. It was a moment...
BBC
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Sebastian Vettel scores points in final race
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat the Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez to secure second in the championship. Leclerc, who was Verstappen's title rival earlier this year before Ferrari's season imploded in a flood of errors and reliability...
MotorAuthority
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Formula 1 last week announced plans for the new F1 Academy, an all-female race series that's set to launch in 2023 and serve as a driver development program for young female racers. Aimed at drivers currently in go-karting or other junior categories, the series aims to encourage more female drivers...
NBC Sports
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
