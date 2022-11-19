Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that. The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue. Their contracted collection company has experienced...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Dept offers tips on how to safely heat your home as temps outside plummet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When the temperatures go down outside, many people are ready to crank them up inside. A convenient way to warm up your home is with space heaters. While convenient, they aren’t the safest option. “Those do get hot. As a result of that, you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
columbuscountynews.com
Timber Reported Cut, Stolen
Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police Department begins holiday ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is this week, meaning more people will be on the road travelling to visit family and friends. As a result, the Sunset Beach Police Department is joining state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in their holiday Click It or Ticket campaign.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Chief receives Dogwood Award, recognizing work to keep community safe
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein recognized 38 recipients of the Dogwood Awards Tuesday, including Wilmington Fire Chief J. Steve Mason and Brian Clark with NC Ports. The award honors those who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. “The Dogwood Awards present an opportunity...
columbuscountynews.com
Shots Fired at Hunters
Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WECT
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Over 4,000 pounds of food collected in weekend Thanksgiving Food Drive
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The community came together over the weekend to collect thousands of pounds of food for those in need. A Thanksgiving food drive in Ocean Isle Beach raised 4,155 pounds of food to feed the community this holiday season. The hefty total included 100...
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA says filters are continuing to effectively treat PFAS
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A month after tests showed newly-installed GAC filters were taking all detection-levels of PFAS out of New Hanover County’s drinking water, CFPUA says the filters are still working as planned. CFPUA says they have an ongoing program to monitor PFAS in raw, untreated water...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday. The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Officials say they are making parking free...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
