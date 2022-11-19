ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown addressing trash collection issues due to driver shortage

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — If your trash hasn’t been collected in Elizabethtown on its normal schedule, there’s a reason for that. The Town of Elizabethtown says they are aware of areas not serviced for trash collection and are working the issue. Their contracted collection company has experienced...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly selling cars that he agreed to repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Jimmie Dewitt III on Nov. 10 in connection to multiple alleged cases of fraud. Per the CCSO, Dewitt was allegedly given $1595 to tow and repair one person’s broken-down Honda Accord and then later sold it to Powell’s Recycling months later. Investigators also say he sold a Chevrolet Impala to Powell’s Recycling for $187 after receiving $2000 in 2021 to repair the vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Timber Reported Cut, Stolen

Someone cut a stand of timber near Clarkton without the permission of the owner, according to the sheriff’s office. Wesley Wyatt went to check on the property in the 1500 block of Greens Mill Road on Sunday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. While he owns the land, he does not live nearby.
CLARKTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Christmas trees available at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Christmas trees are available to buy at Long Leaf Park. Long Leaf Park is one of a few locations already open for business. The Optimist Club of Winter Park has 800 fresh Fraser Fir Christmas trees of all shapes, sizes, and prices for sale. All proceeds...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shots Fired at Hunters

Three hunters told the sheriff’s office they were fired on by a man in Cerro Gordo Sunday. Ryan Seth Floyd, Ronnie Dale Floyd, and Ethan Kittrell were hunting on property near Gowans Van Road, the sheriff’s office said. A male subject opened fire on the men around 10:50...
CERRO GORDO, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspect on loose following multi-county chase of stolen vehicle

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement are searching for a person they say ran off following a chase through Bladen and Sampson County. The pursuit began Sunday evening when the Elizabethtown Police received a hit on a possible stolen vehicle using its license plate reader system. Police caught up...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA says filters are continuing to effectively treat PFAS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A month after tests showed newly-installed GAC filters were taking all detection-levels of PFAS out of New Hanover County’s drinking water, CFPUA says the filters are still working as planned. CFPUA says they have an ongoing program to monitor PFAS in raw, untreated water...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington offering free on-street parking this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to kick off your holiday shopping this weekend, or want to just enjoy downtown, the City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking beginning Thursday. The free parking will run from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Officials say they are making parking free...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WILMINGTON, NC

