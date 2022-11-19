Construction continues on new Fort Riley elementary school

FT. RILEY ( KSNT ) – Construction of a new elementary school in Fort Riley just hit its halfway point.

It will take the place of Jefferson and Morris Hill Elementary Schools on post. After a study, the Geary County School District decided that they need a new school to serve everyone on the base.

This $37 million project will act as a modern and technology advanced school for 590 students.

“Being able to move those students over into a newer facility that can really meet those new communication and education challenges that our kids are gonna have now and in the future is really important,” said Kelley Paskow, a parent of USD 475 students.

Geary County School officials got a tour of the school’s progress and are pleased with how its coming along.

Construction is moving along quickly and is set to complete next summer.

