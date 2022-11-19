ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii family continues to suffer physically, financially from Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thousands of families have been suffering because of the Red Hill fuel leak that happened a year ago. Lacey Quintero's family moved to Hawaii in November 2021 for her husband's military orders. Quintero, her husband, and her two daughters all became sick from the first day they started drinking and using the Navy water lines.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
HAWAII STATE

