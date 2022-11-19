Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
2 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime
Local attorneys say they’ve never heard of the federal government prosecuting Native Hawaiians for hate crimes before this case
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor who ‘encouraged’ others to brutally beat inmate is sentenced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former supervisor at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the assault of an inmate and trying to cover up the abuse. The Department of Justice said Jonathan Taum oversaw the incident in 2015. Authorities said...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD to begin processing concealed carry permits after approval of new gun rules
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
KITV.com
Authorities searching for Connecticut man accused killing, dismembering infant daughter
Authorities are searching for a man accused of killing his own 11-month-old daughter to death in Connecticut. Police say Camilla Francisquini was strangled and stabbed to death, her little body dismembered all by her own father, Christopher Francisquini.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-labor leader who used union money to fund lavish lifestyle found guilty of 69 counts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and members of family has been found guilty on all 69 counts against him. A federal jury returned the verdict in Brian Ahakuelo’s trial on Monday afternoon. The counts against him...
‘He’s not a racist’: Family of Hawaiian man found guilty of hate crime speaks out
"He's not a racist." That's the message a local, Hawaiian family wants to share after two Maui men were found guilty of a hate crime Thursday afternoon in federal court
Two Hawaiian Men Are Found Guilty Of Hate Crime In White Man’s Beating
HONOLULU (AP) — A jury on Thursday found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man who was fixing up a house he purchased in their remote Maui neighborhood. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright ordered Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi...
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
KITV.com
Hawaii family continues to suffer physically, financially from Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Thousands of families have been suffering because of the Red Hill fuel leak that happened a year ago. Lacey Quintero's family moved to Hawaii in November 2021 for her husband's military orders. Quintero, her husband, and her two daughters all became sick from the first day they started drinking and using the Navy water lines.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island man is publicly apologizing after starting an uproar for posting a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea. After a torrent of criticism, he told Hawaii News Now he learned a valuable lesson and now wants to work to help educate others. Travis Upright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3-magnitude quake off Solomon Islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.3-magnitude quake has struck off the Solomon Islands, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. It happened just after 4 p.m. HST. It struck about 12 miles southwest of Malango, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. PTWC officials said...
KITV.com
Hawaii's coral reefs are now insured. The first policy of its kind in the nation.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While you may be familiar with insurance policies that cover certain belongings, such as cars and homes, certain policies can also cover natural resources. Hawaii now has a special insurance policy to protect its coral reefs, the first of its kind in the United States.
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
KITV.com
HPU extends Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program for Hawaii HS seniors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Pacific University extended the deadline of its Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program to Jan. 15, 2023. The program is open to all Hawaii high school seniors who have a 2023 graduation date from an accredited state high school.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
Comments / 0