KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO