KATU.com
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Katie Harmon
KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. Katie Harmon, Miss America 2002, joined us to share why she supports Portland Rescue Mission and their efforts to help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
KATU.com
'Hope for the Holidays:' Portland Rescue Mission helps people find hope for a better life
PORTLAND, Ore. — As we gather with family to give thanks, now is also a time to help out a neighbor in need. We’re teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission to offer “Hope for the Holidays.”. Your gift can provide meals, shelter, and access to health...
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays": Kevin's Story
KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
KATU.com
Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
KATU.com
Meals on Wheels People: Volunteers Needed!
They've been helping seniors in our community for over 50 years. Tammy Hernandez met with Meals on Wheels People volunteer Bob Domen in their central kitchen in Southwest Portland to learn how the local non-profit is looking for volunteers who can help change lives one meal at a time. For more information visit www.mowp.org.
KATU.com
TriMet to begin holiday bus detours on Black Friday
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.
KATU.com
Local childrens hospitals implement 'Crisis Level for Pediatric Care' due to RSV
PORTLAND, Ore. — Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Randall Children's Hospital both say they are now implementing crisis levels for pediatric care. The changes come amid a surge in RSV. The crisis standard allows the hospitals to adjust staffing plans to staff all beds and coordinate with other hospitals across...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
KATU.com
New Oregon Historical Society exhibit features four horses from Jantzen Beach Carousel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Jantzen Beach Carousel are back on display, thanks to Restore Oregon and the Oregon Historical Society, for the first time in over a decade. Four of the original horses will be on display for an exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society. Two of...
KATU.com
Portland likely to set a new record for consecutive days without rain in November
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you think November has been unusually dry, you aren’t alone. Portland hasn’t recorded any measurable precipitation since November 7. With no rain today, Portland will break the record for most consecutive days without measurable precipitation, which is 13 days. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby...
KATU.com
Don't get towed on Leaf Day! PBOT warning people in NW Portland about towing, enforcement
Portland’s Leaf Day service is in full swing in Northwest Portland, and city transportation officials once again warned people to move their cars off streets. “Don’t get towed!” the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said. “In NW, Goose Hollow & Sullivan’s Gulch, moving your car off the street for Leaf Day service is REQUIRED.”
KATU.com
Portland mourns five victims killed in Colorado Springs mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hearts all over the country are in mourning for the five lives taken at Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The mass shooting in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a possible hate crime. Five people were killed and over two...
KATU.com
Mt. Hood ski resorts waiting on snow to open runs, hopeful forecast turns white soon
PORTLAND, Ore. — After an early season snowstorm, skiers and snowboarders were hopeful the lifts would be open for the Thanksgiving holiday, however, that will not be the case. Mt. Hood Meadows announced they will not be open over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “We had high hopes to be...
KATU.com
With a busy holiday weekend ahead, ODOT offers safe travel tips
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many holiday travelers will flock to the roads this week, and wet, snowy weather could gobble up those plans without preparation!. Oregon Department of Transportation crews are working through the holiday to keep traveling safe, but they also need the help of the public. If there’s...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
KATU.com
City budget office says transistion to new Portland goverment will come with big price tag
PORTLAND, Ore. — The transition to Portland's new form of government might cost taxpayers between $11.8 and $17.7 million over the next three years. According to the city budget office, the estimate covers things like building new council offices, expanding to a 12-person council, and the switch to ranked-choice voting.
KATU.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
KATU.com
Washington County lifts 'High-Fire Burn Ban,' officials say weather conditions improved
PORTLAND, Ore. — The High-Fire Burn Ban has been lifted for Washington County. Last weekend, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue along with the other fire agencies in Washington County re-enacted the ban. PAST COVERAGE | Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'. Several fires broke...
