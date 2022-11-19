ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon: Katie Harmon

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. Katie Harmon, Miss America 2002, joined us to share why she supports Portland Rescue Mission and their efforts to help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays": Kevin's Story

KATU is teaming up with the Portland Rescue Mission for the "Hope for the Holidays Telethon" to help people in our community who are homeless this holiday season. People like Kevin. After decades of struggle, he not only made it off of the street but he’s helping others to do the same. Erin Holcomb from Portland Rescue Mission joined us to share how your donations help people in our community overcome homelessness and addiction.
Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
Meals on Wheels People: Volunteers Needed!

They've been helping seniors in our community for over 50 years. Tammy Hernandez met with Meals on Wheels People volunteer Bob Domen in their central kitchen in Southwest Portland to learn how the local non-profit is looking for volunteers who can help change lives one meal at a time. For more information visit www.mowp.org.
TriMet to begin holiday bus detours on Black Friday

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — TriMet's annual holiday detours of 11 bus lines begin on Black Friday to help control the influx of holiday shoppers at Clackamas Town Center. The increase in shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill and cause unneeded stress. TriMet implements these detours around the mall to help riders avoid congestion and keep everyone moving.
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
With a busy holiday weekend ahead, ODOT offers safe travel tips

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many holiday travelers will flock to the roads this week, and wet, snowy weather could gobble up those plans without preparation!. Oregon Department of Transportation crews are working through the holiday to keep traveling safe, but they also need the help of the public. If there’s...
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Police investigating deadly crash on Southeast Powell

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard on Monday night near the intersection of 138th Avenue. A section of the street has been closed since about 7 p.m. under heavy police presence. A medical examiner vehicle was at the scene. A tow truck...
