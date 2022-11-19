ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Santa Ana wind event begins tonight

By Christa Kurkjian
 4 days ago
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well.

The strong Santa Anas have prompted a Windy Advisory to be issued for most of Ventura County. It goes into effect at 10pm Friday and expires at 3pm on Saturday. Winds between 20-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 55 mph. Strong winds also have prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. It will go into effect from 1am and expire at 10pm Saturday for most of Ventura County. Strong winds and low relative humidity calls for critical fire weather.

Highs will be warmer along the coast as well, with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs inland will be warmer as well, with temperatures in the mid 70s and low 60s. Temperatures are expected to cool by the start of next week.

