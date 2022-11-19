ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families

By Melody Waintal
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The first five years of a child's life are crucial to their learning and development. According to one study, it is important to recognize biases when evaluating students.

First 5 California did a study where several key considerations to help local early childhood and education leaders, state policymakers and others create more equity-focused systems for California families.

The study says that educators should take culture and language when it comes to if a child is ready for kindergarden. The study also says that they should work with caregivers and parents as well.

Jen Rigney is the Director of Evaluation and Learning at First 5 Monterey County. She says that the study is accurate and educators should take racial equity into account when it comes to if a child is ready for kindergarden.

"It's really important to take into account racial equity because we all thrive when our youngest children thrive," Rigney said. "We're not going to thrive unless we are both accurately assessing the strengths of all our learners and also making sure they have the resources they need to thrive."

