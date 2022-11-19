ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Woods, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures

Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
marinelink.com

New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft

Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Shoaling changes ENC ferry schedules

OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be running an alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor. The schedule, effective immediately,...
OCRACOKE, NC
wcti12.com

Several fire crews respond to house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A structure fire broke out on Camellia Street in Kinston, near the Highway 11/Highway 55 interchange. 911 received a call at approximately 10:40 AM on November 22nd. Fire Department units arrived on scene and were able to bring the fire under control by 11:30 AM.
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2022

Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day? The following restaurants will be open:. – Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal (Make reservation by Nov. 23). Call 252-288-6351. –...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Fire-Rescue holiday toy drive underway

NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern Fire-Rescue is having a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive begins Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Restaurants volunteer to help support local Meals on Wheels program

CAPE CARTERET, Onslow County — Area restaurants team up to help Meals on Wheels cater to the community. The organization works to provide meals for the homebound and the elderly in our state and around the country. The program's coordinator said restaurants pitched in to help give back just...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern

NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21

Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy