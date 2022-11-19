Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures
Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
marinelink.com
New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft
Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
wcti12.com
Shoaling changes ENC ferry schedules
OCRACOKE, Hyde County — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be running an alternate schedule on Pamlico Sound between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke due to critical shoaling issues in the ferry channel just outside of Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor. The schedule, effective immediately,...
wcti12.com
Several fire crews respond to house fire in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A structure fire broke out on Camellia Street in Kinston, near the Highway 11/Highway 55 interchange. 911 received a call at approximately 10:40 AM on November 22nd. Fire Department units arrived on scene and were able to bring the fire under control by 11:30 AM.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2022
Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day? The following restaurants will be open:. – Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal (Make reservation by Nov. 23). Call 252-288-6351. –...
wcti12.com
New Bern Fire-Rescue holiday toy drive underway
NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern Fire-Rescue is having a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive begins Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs.
Mount Olive Tribune
The Seven Springs Christmas Parade kicked off Wayne County’s Christmas parade season on Nov. 19
SEVEN SPINGS—Hundreds of people lined the streets of Seven Springs, Wayne County’s oldest town, Saturday, Nov. 19, for the town’s Christmas Parade. The weather was mild and, while the skies were clear of wintry weather, there were plenty of candy showers. People participating in the parade were...
wcti12.com
Restaurants volunteer to help support local Meals on Wheels program
CAPE CARTERET, Onslow County — Area restaurants team up to help Meals on Wheels cater to the community. The organization works to provide meals for the homebound and the elderly in our state and around the country. The program's coordinator said restaurants pitched in to help give back just...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
wcti12.com
How you can help ENC Marines have a taste of Thanksgiving while they're away from home
NEW BERN, Craven County — While Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends, some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of young Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp...
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
NC homeowner claims her house was foreclosed and sold by HOA without her knowing
"I bought your home in an upset bid and I need to know when you will be moving?" At the county courthouse, the woman found the paper that showed her $413,000 valued home sold for just over $221,000 dollars.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
wraltechwire.com
Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern
NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
jocoreport.com
Timeline Released Of Last Contact Family Members Had With Missing 25 Year-Old Man
WAYNE COUNTY – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the last contact family members had in October with a 25 year-old man before he went missing. Gabriel Brody Carter is also wanted for felony probation charges. On October 17, 2022 at 2:47pm, Carter was...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Comments / 0