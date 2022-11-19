Read full article on original website
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
Rangers lineup notes: Zac Jones in, still no Vitali Kravtsov
The Rangers lineup tonight will only have one change following their disappointing loss in Seattle. Zac Jones will be in for Libor Hajek, but all other lines remain the same. There are a pair of surprises here, and none related to Zac Jones. The first is that an apparently healthy Vitali Kravtsov is not in the lineup, despite the Rangers really needing a jolt on offense. The second is that there isn’t a single line change in the forwards, again despite needing a boost on offense.
Veteran Justin Abdelkader signs in Switzerland
The journey continues for a veteran NHLer, as Justin Abdelkader will be playing in Switzerland for the rest of the season. EV Zug of the Swiss National League has signed Abdelkader through the end of the season after Carl Klingberg went down to injury. This is no longshot though. The...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 21
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
News Channel Nebraska
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cale Makar skated almost 33 minutes for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their victory last night at Carolina. It's the second-most he has played in his NHL career and the most in a regular-season game. The Avalanche would prefer not to put...
What the Calgary Flames are thankful for in 2022
As Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaches, PHR will be taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Calgary Flames.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS RETIRE MARIAN HOSSA'S NUMBER 81
Prior to Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Chicago Blackhawks retired the jersey number of three-time Stanley Cup champion, Marian Hossa. Hossa, 43, spent eight seasons in Chicago where he appeared in 534 regular season games. During his time with the Blackhawks, Hossa tallied 415 points (186 goals, 229 assists), helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
Analyst explains why Kraken have made Shane Wright a healthy scratch
It hasn’t been the start to his career that many thought it would be for Shane Wright. At times thought to be the consensus number one overall pick in the 2022 draft, Wright slipped to number four, selected by the Seattle Kraken. Given Seattle’s continued push to build and add more veteran scoring to the lineup and the state of Wright’s development, a return to the OHL seemed possible, if not likely, at the start of this season. Instead, the Kraken elected to keep Wright around. That decision wasn’t what has raised many eyebrows though, instead Seattle’s choice to scratch Wright in a majority of their games and give him little ice time when they have played him, has drawn some confusion from around the league.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):. 'LETS Play by Symetra' boasts a second 'class' of Highline Public Schools fourth-graders learning about leadership, equity and teamwork with Kraken and Seattle Storm. by Bob Condor / @ByBobCondor / nhl.com/kraken. 3:07...
Yardbarker
Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost
The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
FOX Sports
Vegas visits Vancouver after Stone's 2-goal game
Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mark Stone's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime loss.
Canucks activate Curtis Lazar, assign Will Lockwood to AHL
The Canucks are set to welcome back one of their centers in advance of Friday night’s game against Los Angeles, as the team announced it has activated Curtis Lazar off injured reserve. To make room for him on the roster, Vancouver re-assigned winger Will Lockwood to AHL Abbotsford. Lazar...
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals
Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Be Interested in Timo Meier, Not Erik Karlsson
In recent days, there has been a lot of chatter about the Detroit Red Wings potentially being a suitor for Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks. It started when Mike Johnson of TSN mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for the veteran defenseman, and that idea has since spawned all sorts of thoughts and opinions on social media and sites like this one.
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots. “We’re just staying patient,” Seider said. “We’re a little bit up and down, but we just trust our system in the end will definitely work out, and I think you saw a little bit today.” Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.
Defensemen Jakob Chychryn, Erik Karlsson being named in potential trades
Mentioning the market for defense in the NHL immediately brings to mind at least two things: Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators, both as they are separately, and the rumors connecting the defenseman to Canada’s capitol. With Chychrun having been on IR to finish last season and now to start this season, the rumors surrounding the 24-year-old had been a bit quieter than usual, but expected to tick up with his return on Monday.
