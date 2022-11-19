ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
BETHLEHEM, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School senior Abby Sharpe has signed to play basketball for the University of Pennsylvania

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School senior Abby Sharpe has signed to play basketball for the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The point and shooting guard has played 79 games for Plymouth Whitemarsh and was the leading scorer for the girls varsity basketball team, which went undefeated in 2021-22 and captured the PIAA 6A Championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley

A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy