Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change
Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
Gridiron girls: Easton and Phillipsburg compete in 2022 powder puff game (PHOTOS)
It was Monday night flag football in the Lehigh Valley. The long-awaited annual powder puff flag football game between the Easton and Phillipsburg senior girls was held at Maloney Stadium this year.
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School senior Abby Sharpe has signed to play basketball for the University of Pennsylvania
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School senior Abby Sharpe has signed to play basketball for the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The point and shooting guard has played 79 games for Plymouth Whitemarsh and was the leading scorer for the girls varsity basketball team, which went undefeated in 2021-22 and captured the PIAA 6A Championship.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
Bartender slain in Club Q shooting in Colorado was quiet kid raised near Lehigh Valley
A bartender from Kutztown was identified by a family member as being among five killed Saturday in a bar shooting that rocked the city of Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, 38, a Kutztown Area High School graduate who moved several years ago to the city south of Denver, was a quiet kid growing up but always had a bubbly and welcoming personality, his cousin Kelly Plante said.
Black Lehigh University student was victim of assault, racist remarks: Police
According to Bethlehem police, an adult male called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim's race.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Which Town Is the Pizza Capital of the World
Old Forge, PA, may not be as well known as Chicago or Detroit, but it should be. Are you wondering why we are lumping Old Forge, a small town of around 8,500 people, in with the likes of Chicago and Detroit? We have our reasons, which might have something to do with pizza.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
What defines a Red Rover? A ‘profile’ of an Easton Area graduate is in the works.
What makes a Red Rover stand out from graduates of other area high schools?. What should an Easton Area High School graduate know before achieving a diploma? What should they be able to do? What kind of person should they be?
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Main Line Media News
Kutztown High School graduate among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
One of five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub was a Berks County native. Derrick Rump is one of two victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night to have been identified. He is a 2002 graduate of Kutztown High School.
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
Comments / 0