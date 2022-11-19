ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season

By Jackie Gillis
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, NY ( WETM )- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season.

Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris Dunbar says the group is always improving, “these medals may have been 1st place.”

Crystal Chords Chorus

“One of my favorite moments from the contest is that after everything was over, three choruses got together just on a whim and same the sang song,” says events manager Ann Wilcox, “…standing amongst all these wonderful women that you didn’t know and all of the sudden your friends, it was amazing.”

Now that they’re back from competition, Crystal Chords is ready to get into the holiday spirit as they have quite a few events coming up, says Jo Barlow. Barlow even brought the Top Shelf quartet in to 18 News to perform a couple songs.

Tomorrow, November 19th is the Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair. “We’ll have 50 vendors, we have crafts, beautiful art, all kinds of wonderful holiday stuff,” says Barlow, “I always start my Christmas shopping right there.” She adds that you may even hear some singing as well. The Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair is taking place at the Horseheads American Legion tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

If you can’t catch them tomorrow, no worries, December 3rd they are going to be at ‘Sparkle’. Crystal Chords Chorus will be preforming at 6:30 p.m. in Centerway Square, the roving quartets will be there as well.

The holiday concert comes up really quick after Sparkle. The holiday concert is taking place on December 13th and it’s a free concert. However, Barlow says they do collect food for the food bank that night. “Singing is all about learning the joy of vocal production and making your voice better and then giving that joy to an audience,” says Barlow, “I always feel it the most at the Christmas holiday concert.”

For the holiday concert, Crystal Chords likes to invite guests from the community to come and sing with them. If you’d like to preform

“The next event is in the near future, but would be a great stocking stuffer,” says Dunbar. Tickets are already on sale for the ‘We Will Rock You’ (a cappella style, of course) concert coming up at the Clemens Center. More details will be released but, as Dunbar mentioned tickets can already be purchased for it on the Clemens Center website.

If you’re interested in attending any of the events listed above, or, if you’re interested in joining Crystal Chords all of their information can be found on their website and Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

