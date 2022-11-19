Read full article on original website
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
BBC
Calls to block Prince Andrew and Prince Harry as royal stand-ins
The House of Lords has heard a call for the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex to be removed from being stand-ins for King Charles III - and for the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex to be added. Peers have debated plans for two extra "counsellors of...
BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Why Twitter staff for Ghana reject Elon Musk lay-off package afta dem sack dem
Staff of Twitter only office for Africa don begin drag di new owner, Elon musk. Ghanaian Twitter staff don reject severance package wey di company offer dem and now, dem dey consider to take legal action. Dis development dey come two weeks afta Twitter bin fire dem. Di layoffs na...
BBC
Nigeria: Teens upcycle rubbish in modern fashion show
What would you usually do with your old newspapers, carrier bags and Capri-Sun juice packets?. For most people, the answer is throw them in the bin - but not one Nigerian conservation group, which worked with young activists and models to transform the rubbish into "trashion". The show aimed to...
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC
T. rex auction cancelled after skeleton doubts raised
A T. rex skeleton which was expected to fetch up to $25m (£21m) at auction has been withdrawn after doubts were raised over where parts of it had come from. Auction house Christie's confirmed to the BBC that the Tyrannosaurus Rex would not be amongst the lots going under the hammer in Hong Kong on 30 November.
BBC
Pro-Palestine rally: Racial hatred charges dropped for two more men
Two more men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped. Charges against two others Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27, were dropped in July. Now Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and Jawaad Hussain, 35, have also been told they...
BBC
We must wean economy off immigration, Labour leader warns businesses
The days of "cheap labour" must end to wean the UK off its "immigration dependency", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told business leaders. Sir Keir called for a plan to train British workers and move the economy away from its "low-pay model". But he accepted the need for skilled...
BBC
Viktor Orban 'Greater Hungary' scarf angers Romania and Ukraine
Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has angered his country's eastern neighbours Romania and Ukraine by wearing a football scarf adorned with a map of an expanded Hungary. The image represents Greater Hungary - the old Hungarian imperial territory that existed before Austria-Hungary's defeat in World War One. Romania voiced...
