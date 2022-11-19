For protesting to an official, DK Metcalf got fined more than many new cars cost. In Seattle’s last game Metcalf yelled and pointed in what appeared to be the direction of NFL 15-year veteran side judge Allen Baynes, after officials did not penalize Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean for some contact during Geno Smith’s throw toward Metcalf. The play was at the goal line in the third quarter of a 14-0 game in Munich Seattle went on to lose 21-16 on Nov. 13.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO