Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ

Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Only Certainty About Justin Fields Injury Is Uncertainty

Beyond the enjoyment of seeing network types feuding over whether their source is bigger or better, the Bears quarterback situation is headed where Matt Eberflus said it would. The Bears coach left off on Monday saying Fields is day to day and they'll have more on the subject Wednesday. Then...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?

FOXBORO — Just two days before America’s signature holiday, New England Patriots center David Andrews channeled the inner spirit of arguably its signature writer, Mark Twain. In short, “reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.”. As the six-time team captain was helped from the field after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Release RB J.J. Taylor, Roster Spot Open

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor on Monday, creating an open spot on their 53-man roster. Taylor originally joined the Pats as a rookie free agent out of Arizona in 2020. In his three seasons with New England, played in 12 games, carrying the ball 52 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 20 yards. Taylor also played a role on New England’s return team, having run back five kicks for 112 yards and one punt for 11 yards.
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 9 Pick After Week 11

With just seven weeks remaining in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less secured their spot in the top-15 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Barring a second-half run, the 3-7 Jaguars are ahead of just a handful of squads in the standings as things stand today. As...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping the Eagles’ Thriller in Indy

The Eagles looked headed for their first two-game losing streak of the season. They trailed by 10 points entering the final quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, just six days since they lost for the first time this season, falling to the Washington Commanders. Instead, Jalen Hurts put the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious, But Returns Uncertain

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 12's preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with three injuries but are hopeful none carry into the ball game. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) all left Week 11 with injuries. All three will be limited throughout the practice week, but head coach Mike Tomlin will "leave the light on" for all to be active against the Colts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf ‘not trippin’ at NFL-high unsportsmanlike fine, for protesting to an official

For protesting to an official, DK Metcalf got fined more than many new cars cost. In Seattle’s last game Metcalf yelled and pointed in what appeared to be the direction of NFL 15-year veteran side judge Allen Baynes, after officials did not penalize Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean for some contact during Geno Smith’s throw toward Metcalf. The play was at the goal line in the third quarter of a 14-0 game in Munich Seattle went on to lose 21-16 on Nov. 13.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against the Broncos

Just a few months ago, both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos were hoping that at a change at quarterback would help change the fortunes of their organizations. Instead, both teams roll into Week 12 with just three wins and have more questions than answers. Carolina stumbled upon an identity...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Week 12 Odds: Panthers vs Broncos

The Carolina Panthers turned back to Baker Mayfield at quarterback, but there's no telling if he will be the guy moving forward. Sam Darnold is finally fully healthy and could be thrust into action this week against Denver, who have had their own share of offensive struggles. According to SI...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
BUFFALO, NY

