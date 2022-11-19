ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

worldboxingnews.net

Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend

Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night

Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
ringsidenews.com

Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname

Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
Boxing Scene

Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later

Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene

Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
MiddleEasy

Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”

More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time

Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene

Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win

This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
ONTARIO, CA
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Impressed By Francis Ngannou's Power, Would Love To Fight Him

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce would embrace the opportunity to box against UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Leading up to his 2020 fight with Daniel Dubois, Joyce sparred a few rounds with Ngannou at the UFC‘s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Over the last two years, Ngannou has been very vocal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight

Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
CHULA VISTA, CA

