Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
ringsidenews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims That ‘The Rock’ Was Originally His Nickname
Dwayne Johnson already established himself as one of the greatest of all time in the history of professional wrestling. Johnson had an illustrious career in the industry as The Rock, a nickname he still owns the trademark for. However, Ken Shamrock recently claimed that the nickname was actually his. The...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing divisional Power Rankings: A new weight class emerges as No. 1
What is the top overall division in boxing? Timothy Bradley Jr. ranks the 17 weight classes from best to worst.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win
This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Impressed By Francis Ngannou's Power, Would Love To Fight Him
Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce would embrace the opportunity to box against UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Leading up to his 2020 fight with Daniel Dubois, Joyce sparred a few rounds with Ngannou at the UFC‘s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Over the last two years, Ngannou has been very vocal...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight
Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 fighter retires after several controversial decision losses - ‘The judges don’t give back’
Zhalgas Zhumagulov has called it a mixed martial arts (MMA) career after back-to-back controversial losses inside the Octagon. Indeed, the Kazakh fighter suffered his second split decision loss in a row at UFC Vegas 65 last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) to Charles Johnson to kick off the ESPN+-streamed main card.
An MMA event descended into chaos when a fighter left the cage after his win and almost incited a riot
Daniel Compton defeated Maki Pitolo in the main event of a TuffNUff event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas before all hell broke loose.
Comments / 0