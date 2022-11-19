Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Former County Board Member Dies — “[Al] Eisenberg, who served a lengthy stint on the Arlington County Board, followed by a couple of years in the Clinton administration and then three two-year terms in the House of Delegates, died last week. He was 76 and had, for the past few years, been the victim of cognitive decline.” [Sun Gazette]
Arlington Optimist Tree Sale Benefiting the Youth of Arlington
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 76th annual Christmas tree sale!. This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 25th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to huge 14 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garlands, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
JUST IN: Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur will not seek reelection in 2023
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur says she will not be seeking reelection next year. The first female sheriff in Arlington and in the state announced her decision in a statement released this morning. She has presided as Arlington County Sheriff for more than two decades. “It has been a privilege...
Bollards may be on the menu after Ireland’s Four Courts crash
The following article was supported by the ARLnow Press Club. Join today to help us do more in-depth local reporting. Storefront safety is now top-of-mind for Ireland’s Four Courts after a rideshare driver plowed into the pub and sparked a fire, seriously injuring several people. While those injured were...
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 44 homes sold in Arlington County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $165,000 while the most expensive was $1.9 million. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at...
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Thanksgiving Parade warms smiles on cold day
Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Metro adjusts hours for Thanksgiving holiday
WASHINGTON - Metro has announced special hours for Metrorail and Metrobus during the week of Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Metro will open at 7 a.m. and will run until midnight. Trains will serve all 97 stations with trains every...
D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday night, a young woman was shot and killed inside of a hotel room in Northeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police department has now released a photo of a person of interest in reference to the shooting and is asking for help identifying the person. At 9:50 pm police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for the sound of a gunshot. Inside a hotel room, police discovered 18-year-old Akira Wilson of Southeast D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced at the scene. The Hilton Garden Inn is located on the 1200 Block The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Person Of Interest In Murder of Female High School Senior appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop
Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe. The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser. The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to...
