National City mayoral race still not over; Morrison preserves thin lead

More than two weeks after Election Day, the National City mayoral race remains undecided even as the gap between the top two candidates narrowed Friday. The Registrar of Voters said the remaining outstanding votes won't be counted until Dec. 8.

Councilmember Ron Morrison still leads the three-way contest, but his challenger, Councilmember Jose Rodriguez, has inched closer as more votes are tallied. Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, the city’s current mayor, remains in third place.

A week ago, Morrison secured first place with 36.8 percent of the vote, or 3,338 votes, while Rodriguez had 35.9 percent, or 3,251. By Friday, the candidates were only 77 votes apart. Sotelo-Solis has kept about 27 percent.

Morrison, 72, who is registered as having no party preference, has had a long stint in local politics. He was first elected to the City Council in 1992 and served as a councilmember through 2006. He then served as mayor between 2006 and 2018. He almost had a chance to remain in the mayoral seat for the fourth term.

A 2018 initiative would have overturns a 2004 voter-approved measure that limits the mayor to three four-year terms, but voters shot it down. Instead, he was elected once more as a council member.

Democrat Sotelo-Solis, 43, defeated Morrison in 2018 when she became the city's first Latina mayor.

Voters elected Democrat Jose Rodriguez, 37, to the City Council in 2020. His council term expires in 2024 and he would continue serving should he not get elected as mayor. Rodriguez first took a shot at City Council in 2016 and 2018, but ran unsuccessfully against Morrison and Councilmember Mona Rios.

This year, mayoral candidates prioritized housing, public safety and a better quality of life for residents. The mayoral winner will serve a four-year term and earn an annual salary of $54,000.

They will also serve in what will be National City's first year with council districts. The South County municipality switched from city-wide elections to a by-district system in April. Up for grabs this year was District 1, which includes Old Town National City and the waterfront region, and District 3, known locally as the “Filipino/API empowerment district." The remaining two districts will open for elections in 2024.

