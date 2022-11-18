ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

National City mayoral race still not over; Morrison preserves thin lead

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23egfG_0jGQgmYa00

More than two weeks after Election Day, the National City mayoral race remains undecided even as the gap between the top two candidates narrowed Friday. The Registrar of Voters said the remaining outstanding votes won't be counted until Dec. 8.

Councilmember Ron Morrison still leads the three-way contest, but his challenger, Councilmember Jose Rodriguez, has inched closer as more votes are tallied. Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, the city’s current mayor, remains in third place.

A week ago, Morrison secured first place with 36.8 percent of the vote, or 3,338 votes, while Rodriguez had 35.9 percent, or 3,251. By Friday, the candidates were only 77 votes apart. Sotelo-Solis has kept about 27 percent.

Morrison, 72, who is registered as having no party preference, has had a long stint in local politics. He was first elected to the City Council in 1992 and served as a councilmember through 2006. He then served as mayor between 2006 and 2018. He almost had a chance to remain in the mayoral seat for the fourth term.

A 2018 initiative would have overturns a 2004 voter-approved measure that limits the mayor to three four-year terms, but voters shot it down. Instead, he was elected once more as a council member.

Democrat Sotelo-Solis, 43, defeated Morrison in 2018 when she became the city's first Latina mayor.

Voters elected Democrat Jose Rodriguez, 37, to the City Council in 2020. His council term expires in 2024 and he would continue serving should he not get elected as mayor. Rodriguez first took a shot at City Council in 2016 and 2018, but ran unsuccessfully against Morrison and Councilmember Mona Rios.

This year, mayoral candidates prioritized housing, public safety and a better quality of life for residents. The mayoral winner will serve a four-year term and earn an annual salary of $54,000.

They will also serve in what will be National City's first year with council districts. The South County municipality switched from city-wide elections to a by-district system in April. Up for grabs this year was District 1, which includes Old Town National City and the waterfront region, and District 3, known locally as the “Filipino/API empowerment district." The remaining two districts will open for elections in 2024.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of San Diego

Chula Vista (Probably) Won’t Send a Republican to SANDAG

This post originally appeared in the Nov. 19 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is available to VOSD members only. Join today to get access. Mayor-elect John McCann’s victory in Chula Vista was a major pickup for Republicans in San Diego County’s second largest city, but it probably won’t give the party control over the second-largest vote at the San Diego Association of Governments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Message to the Residents of Vista from John Franklin Mayor-Elect

The results are in, and I want to thank you, whether I earned your vote or not, for the confidence that the residents of the City of Vista have placed in me in electing me to serve as your next Mayor. I want to thank VUSD School Board Trustee Cipriano...
VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Filipino-Americans Bring Drastic Changes to National City’s Political Structure

Last Tuesday, National City held its first ever district elections. These elections occurred on the one-year anniversary date of when Filipino-American residents, Ditas Yamane and Florfina Arce, demanded the city switch its election system from “at-large” (or city-wide) to district voting. The Filipino-American community and other groups joined their efforts to bring change.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KPBS

Supervisor in Public Defender’s office accused of racism

A supervisor in the San Diego County Public Defender's office is accused of using racist terminology. Those allegations are scheduled to be aired in Superior Court soon. In other news, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came back to San Diego County Friday, for the second time in less than a month. Plus, the KPBS team shares some Thanksgiving tips, traditions and recipes ahead of the holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Fentanyl Deaths Surge in San Diego’s Homeless Community

A fentanyl epidemic that’s hammering San Diego has been particularly devastating for the county’s homeless population. Data from the County Medical Examiner’s Office reveals more than 200 homeless San Diegans died of overdoses involving fentanyl last year and preliminary data for the first quarter of 2022 showed fentanyl deaths among unhoused residents were up 23 percent from the same period last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE

(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event

City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy