Ha! Killeen, Texas Judge Announces Warrant Forgiveness in Hilarious Video
Here's some good news to warm up to this season. The Municipal Court in Killeen, Texas is offering warrant forgiveness throughout December. The bonus is the video Judge Kris Krishna put out announcing this early Christmas gift. Lol! Stay with me here. 'Tis The Season To Forgive Warrants. So, beginning...
KWTX
Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Charged After Stray Bullet Strikes Woman
(Killeen, Texas) - I'm sad to report that a Fort Hood soldier was recently arrested and charged after police say he mishandled a firearm and injured an innocent bystander. Khadeeja Umana with KXXV-TV recently reported that 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was charged with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person after being arrested over the past weekend.
LIST | Thousands on outstanding warrant list in Killeen, have December to pay fees with no arrest
KILLEEN, Texas — If you have an outstanding warrant in Killeen, you will have the whole month of December to pay off any fines without being arrested. On Tuesday, the Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court announced that it is offering residents a holiday gift of warrant forgiveness starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. You can go to the courthouse, located at 200 E. Avenue D. Ste 1, to pay the fines without arrest.
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
fox44news.com
Woman wounded in early morning Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman has been wounded in an early morning shooting in Temple. Officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N. 6th Street. When they arrived, they found one woman with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are non-life threatening.
10,000 veterans to be honored at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Over 10,000 veterans will be remembered this weekend, as the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts an event honoring those who have fallen. The ceremony will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The...
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
Fugitive wanted in murder of missing Waco woman captured in Hamilton
A fugitive wanted in the murder of a missing Waco woman was captured at a residence in Hamilton on Monday.
TxDOT investigating dip along SH 45 in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along SH 45 in Round Rock.
TxDOT to close SL 121 in Belton for road work
BELTON, Texas — TxDOT has announced that it and its contractor will fully close SL 121 in Belton for road work beginning on Monday, Nov. 28. The road will be closed from FM 93 to the Sparta Road intersection to allow for drainage installation. The road will be closed...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
saladovillagevoice.com
Bell, Coryell approved for $1 million to develop Habitat Conservation Plan
“It’s not a matter of ‘if,’” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said last week, “it’s a matter of when they are found and what the impact will be when they are found.”. Judge Blackburn was talking about what he calls “creepy crawlies.” These aren’t...
KWTX
Young man sentenced to 15 years in prison in killing of Belton teen
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Timothy Joseph Grouss, 18, on Nov. 21, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the murder of Belton teenager Fernando Martinez in August 2020. Grouss was 16 years old at the time Martinez, 16, was fatally shot near the Lions...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
fox44news.com
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
B106
