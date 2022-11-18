Read full article on original website
Related
Renaissance painting found in London bedroom: "It glowed with quality"
"Depiction of the Madonna and Child," a masterpiece painted by a follower of Filippino Lippi, worth around $320,000, turned up in a 90-year-old woman's bedroom in London. As she went through each room of a bungalow in north London, little did Siobhan Tyrrell, who is the head valuer at Dawsons Auctioneers' London office, suspect what she would find.
Christie’s Pulls $25 M. T. Rex Skeleton from Sale, Why Galleries at Fairs Pre-Sell Artworks, and More: Morning Links for November 21, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CONTROVERSY HITS CANADA. Late last Friday, news broke that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa let go four senior staff members, a move that “shocked Canada’s art community,” Karen K. Ho writes in ARTnews. Angela Cassie, the interim director and CEO of the museum, said in an internal memo that the cuts were meant to “better align the Gallery’s leadership team with the organization’s new strategic plan.” Some claimed otherwise. Gary A. Hill , the senior curator of Indigenous art and the first-ever Indigenous curator at the museum, wrote on his social media, “The truth is, I’m being...
Inside Jeweler Cindy Chao’s Seductive, Museum-Like New Store in Taipei
Haute jewelry designer Cindy Chao, known for her sculptural style and one-of-a-kind statement pieces, has until now presented her exclusive pieces only at international museums, art fairs, auctions or by appointment. This month, the artist is opening her first public space, a museum-like gallery in Taipei, Taiwan. Chao, whose company name is Cindy Chao The Art Jewel, is the daughter of a sculptor who taught her the techniques and skills used in sculpting, which strongly shaped her style as a jewelry designer. Her work is also influenced by her grandfather, an architect who designed temples across Taiwan. Her designs are inspired...
Archaeologists Discover Roman-Era Odeon in Crete
New archaeology research in Greece has uncovered an odeon in the ruins of an ancient Roman-era town in an isolated area of southwest Crete. The discovery of the new structure, similar to a modern auditorium, is the first excavation at the archaeological sites of Lissos in more than sixty years. Katerina Tzanakaki, deputy head of the Department of Prehistoric and Classical Antiquities and Museums at the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania, directed the project. During the first excavation stage, Tzanakaki and her colleagues uncovered part of the odeon’s stage, 14 rows of seats, and two vaulted side chambers. Tzanakaki told...
13 famous logos that have hidden meanings
The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
Archaeologists Discover Pre-Roman Etruscan Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recently discovered an Etruscan temple in the ancient city of Vulci in what is now Italy. Researchers estimated the temple was constructed in either 5th or 6th century BCE, and is roughly the same size as the nearby Tempio Grande, a building excavated in the 1950s. “This duplication of monumental buildings in an Etruscan city is rare, and indicates an exceptional finding,” the University of Mainz archaeologist Paul P. Pasieka told the University of Freiburg‘s communications office. Archaeologist Mariachiara Franceschini, of the University of Freiburg, co-led the research team with Pasieka that discovered the temple during work on the Vulci Cityscape project....
psychologytoday.com
The Janusian Process in Creativity
The Janusian process consists of actively conceiving two or more opposite or contradictory ideas, concepts, or images simultaneously. Creations in literature, art, music, architecture, science, and business are generated by the Janusian process. Literary works by Arthur Miller, Richard Wilbur, James Merrill, and Robert Penn Warren were initiated and conceived...
Comments / 0