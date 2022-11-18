Opinion: Here's how to make a perfect bacon-wrapped turkey on Thanksgiving

Goodman is a film student at San Diego City College. He lives in North Park.

Nothing brings me greater happiness than seeing friends and family enjoying themselves to the fullest during the holidays, especially around the dinner table. So each year I try to make the occasion memorable. In my family, tradition is important. Our original Thanksgiving traditions included playing card games, going on a morning hike to build up our appetites, and my favorite tradition of all, eating a big lavish meal!

But traditions sometimes need updating, and we look to create new ones to keep holidays exciting for future generations like my sister’s kids (who get bored all too quickly now if they don’t have an iPad handy). One of our family traditions is that we take turns cooking Thanksgiving dishes, so when it came my turn to cook the turkey, I took the opportunity to put a new spin on it.

I picked up my experience in the kitchen working in restaurants for the past 15 years. I’d observe the kitchen staff and ask them questions about what they were making, and 10 years ago, I decided to make a bacon-wrapped turkey. The result exceeded all expectations.

It was an instant hit with family and friends who all got up for seconds and then thirds until the bird was picked clean. That year, even my nephews, who aren’t easy to impress, said they were excited at the idea of having a bacon bird at the next Thanksgiving.

Since then, Thanksgiving bacon-wrapped turkey has become a tradition for our family that we look forward to. Over the years, I have dialed in the recipe, and this year I’d like to share it with you.

Prepare . Start by thawing your turkey if you purchased it frozen. The safest way to thaw a turkey is by leaving it in your refrigerator on the bottom shelf for three to four days in a plastic bag or high wall container. When your turkey has fully thawed, remove it from the plastic casing and place into a large roasting pan. Remove the neck and giblets and put them on the side for later. Remember to save these for the gravy. Optionally, you can brine the turkey in salt water before roasting for up to 18 hours. I personally prefer brining because it makes the turkey more flavorful and moist. Next, pat the turkey dry with paper towels. By drying the turkey, you will help the skin to turn golden brown and crisp. Once dried, coat your turkey in a light layer of vegetable oil and season generously with sage and garlic powder. Now you are ready to add the piece de resistance, the bacon. For this you will need 1 to 2 pounds of thick-cut bacon, depending on the size of the turkey. Don’t use thin microwave bacon because it will burn! Begin “baconizing” your bird by wrapping the wings and legs first. Next, lay down the bacon in a lattice pattern across the breast and belly of the bird. To lattice, first lay down a vertical row of bacon strips from breast to tail. Then slide in your horizontal row of bacon strips across the breast from top to bottom, lacing the bacon up and down through the vertical strips.

Bake . Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. When you are ready, place your bacon-wrapped turkey in the oven. Remember to baste, pouring the drippings on top with a spoon every 45 minutes for three to four hours until its internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius). To check the temperature, I recommend placing the probe of your thermometer inside the thicker part of the turkey’s thigh for an accurate reading. As a last resort, you can use a popup turkey thermometer, but take into account that these are not as accurate.

Serve . You’re almost there! But before you carve and serve up your bacon-wrapped turkey, allow it to sit for 30 minutes. After letting it rest, place the turkey onto a large cutting board with gutters or a large sheet pan. To avoid a mess, place paper towels underneath to catch any falling grease. When cutting the turkey, I recommend using an electric knife for the best results. If you don’t have an electric knife, use a sharp carving knife and fork, then start with cutting one side of the turkey. I suggest beginning with the leg and working your way up to the breast. Then repeat the process on the opposite side. Remember to serve with plenty of gravy! Hope this recipe brings joy to you and your family this year. Happy Thanksgiving, San Diego!

Ingredients

1 large frozen turkey (16-24 pounds)

Vegetable oil

1 tablespoon powdered garlic

1 tablespoon sage

1-2 pounds thick cut bacon

Breakout box

Gravy recipe

While your turkey is roasting, you can begin preparing your gravy.

First step. Place the turkey giblets and neck in a saucepan. Fill the pan with just enough water to cover the meat and bring it to a low boil, then simmer to create your gravy broth. Simmer for one hour, then remove the neck and giblets from the saucepan. Chop the neck and giblets with a knife. Remember to remove the neck bones.

Second step. When your turkey is finished roasting, pour the bacon-flavored turkey drippings from the roasting pan into a bowl and allow the fat to separate from the drippings. Using a spoon, separate the fat from the drippings, placing the fat into a separate bowl. Now sprinkle one cup of all-purpose flour into the fat and stir with a whisk until it becomes paste. This will provide the roux for your gravy.

Third step. Combine the roux with the chopped meat, one cup of gravy broth and one cup of drippings. Stir the gravy thoroughly on medium heat, adding salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Ingredients

Turkey giblets and neck

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup broth

1 cup turkey drippings

Salt and pepper

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .