if people would pick up their garbage and clean up their homes this stuff wouldn't happen the bears lived here before we did they're just doing what's natural
I guess that I am a bleeding heart, but this is very sad, inhumane, and heartless. There had to be another solution.
I really like the bear loving nutjobs on here saying this is sad and inhumane or whatever. How about all of you go get trailers and lure bears into it, then relocate them yourselves. You offer angry opinions but no solutions to the problem. You think bears are cute. You probably feed them then run up with cameras trying to record like it's cool too. Next thing you know, bear goes off and attacks someone. I bet the same ppl commenting on here don't even have to deal with bears under their decks.
