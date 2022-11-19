ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 18

Russell Bond
3d ago

if people would pick up their garbage and clean up their homes this stuff wouldn't happen the bears lived here before we did they're just doing what's natural

Reply(1)
5
Doctor Who
3d ago

I guess that I am a bleeding heart, but this is very sad, inhumane, and heartless. There had to be another solution.

Reply
4
Avid Archer in AK
3d ago

I really like the bear loving nutjobs on here saying this is sad and inhumane or whatever. How about all of you go get trailers and lure bears into it, then relocate them yourselves. You offer angry opinions but no solutions to the problem. You think bears are cute. You probably feed them then run up with cameras trying to record like it's cool too. Next thing you know, bear goes off and attacks someone. I bet the same ppl commenting on here don't even have to deal with bears under their decks.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. Alaska's economic...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage

A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage

The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast Nov. 22, 2022

“We appreciate that schools are the heart and soul of the community for the staff, for the parents, for the kids, the relationships that have been built,” Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson said. “So when we talk about numbers whether it’s dollars or numbers of students we’re not making light of the amazing thing that happen here at Abbott Loop every day.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska's economic performance rated among worst in the nation

Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue across all the participating businesses in the last four years, with last year alone pulling in $710,400 during the program’s run. Updated: 15 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo...
PALMER, AK
maritime-executive.com

Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage

On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave

Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 18...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center

Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 6...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage

To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Engine backfires at Port of Alaska

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wire cable that caused Mat-Su plane crash not illegal, DNR says

CHICKALOON, Alaska (KTUU) - A wire cable that stretched across the Matanuska River near Chickaloon that caused a deadly plane crash this month has been deemed legal in the estimation of the Department of Natural Resources. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft was solely piloted by 46-year-old Palmer resident Joshua...
CHICKALOON, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage teen was fatally shot in robbery over ‘puff bars,’ charges say

A teen boy was fatally shot in Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood last week during a nicotine deal gone bad, according to charging documents. One of three juvenile suspects in the case, 17-year-old Sakariya Abdulkadir Musa, was charged as an adult in the Tuesday death of 16-year-old Jersey Miller. He faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of robbery.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals

Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy