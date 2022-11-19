Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Feldman shares thoughts on Auburn's ongoing coaching search, Lane Kiffin rumors
While Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has inspired the Tigers since he was named to the position in early November, Williams is just that — the interim head coach. Because of that, Auburn’s coaching search trudges along, and it has been a hot topic of conversation for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn WR reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal
Landen King might have been a prospect to watch for in the transfer portal prior to the start of the offseason. Now, he’s made his future intentions clear. According to Auburn247’s Nathan King, Landen King will return to The Plains for the 2022 season. King will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after playing in just 1 game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss players' response to head coaching rumors linking him to Auburn
Lane Kiffin is the rumored favored candidate for Auburn’s vacant head coaching position. Ole Miss is on a bit of a skid having lost 3 of its last 4, but will be looking to right the ship in its regular season finale against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired
Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin responds to report that he is set to leave Ole Miss for Auburn
Lane Kiffin is obviously a frequent Twitter user, but the Ole Miss head coach took time out of his Monday night to give a clear rebuttal to a report connecting him to the vacant Auburn job. As you can see below, Jon Sokoloff, the sports director at WCBI-TV (which serves...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin savagely trolls Mississippi journalist over report of departure for Auburn
Lane Kiffin reached deep into his bag of Twitter tricks to troll a Mississippi television sports director over a report that he would step down from Ole Miss to take the Auburn head coaching job on Friday after the Egg Bowl. WCBI-TV sports director Jon Sokoloff on Monday reported that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: The Crimson Tide are supposed to win, but beware of Iron Bowl's unexpected
Alabama has other football rivalries, great ones in fact. Tennessee is incredible. Ole Miss is always memorable, even if the Crimson Tide always win. LSU is always a dogfight between 2 programs gunning for the same thing. Don’t forget about Florida. And the neighboring one with Georgia, which we were...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Can Williams reproduce his team’s 2002 Iron Bowl upset?
Only once in the 86-game history of the Iron Bowl rivalry, which began in 1893, has an unranked Auburn team ever beaten a top-10 Alabama team. That was on Nov. 23, 2002, in Tuscaloosa. On that day, Auburn used a stifling defense and a seldom-used running back to shut down...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl
Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
blufftontoday.com
Untold stories of Harvey Updyke's last confessions and plot to kill Auburn's Toomer's Corner trees
It has been 12 years since the 2010 Iron Bowl sent rage through Harvey Updyke's veins. Updyke, an Alabama football fan, couldn't stand losing to Auburn or watching the Tigers run to the BCS national title behind Cam Newton. In one of the most notorious revenge acts in sports history,...
Captain who served under then-Lt. Col. Hal Moore explains why he agrees with renaming Fort Benning for Moore and his wife, Julia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Retired Army Col. Tony Nadal was a captain who served under then Lt. Col. Hal Moore during that deadly battle at Landing Zone X-Ray. About a dozen old soldiers, including Nadal, gathered at the National Infantry Museum Friday for a reunion. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a […]
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
