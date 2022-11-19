ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn WR reportedly withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal

Landen King might have been a prospect to watch for in the transfer portal prior to the start of the offseason. Now, he’s made his future intentions clear. According to Auburn247’s Nathan King, Landen King will return to The Plains for the 2022 season. King will have 3 years of eligibility remaining after playing in just 1 game.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn insider weighs in on when new coach could be hired

Auburn’s head coaching search continues to gain nationwide attention as some of the most notable names in college football have been connected to the vacancy. Lane Kiffin is reported atop the wish list of new athletic director John Cohen, while Hugh Freeze is thought of as an option considering the work the former Ole Miss head coach has done at Liberty.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum describes how Cadillac Williams saved the Iron Bowl

Paul Finebaum is as familiar with the Iron Bowl as any media figure around, and he understands which way it was heading before Auburn made a change at head coach. Since Cadillac Williams has become the interim coach, fan interest and player effort has skyrocketed, and the Tigers have 2 wins at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That’s why Finebaum declared on his regular segment on WJOX and “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” that Williams made a significant difference for this week’s game against Alabama.
WSFA

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
