Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

RCUH honors employees for outstanding leadership, impact

The Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi (RCUH) has awarded 16 of its employees for their contributions and impact to research at UH. The awards were based on the following categories:. Initiative, leadership and resourcefulness in carrying out their achievements. Impact of their achievements on the project, professional...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies

Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy

HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Increase of emergency calls layers stress on already busy paramedics

The Honolulu paramedic who was burned in an ambulance fire three months ago has been discharged from the hospital. Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured in September after his ambulance caught flame at Adventist Health Castle hospital. Dr. Jim Ireland, the Director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, says he is thankful...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Anniversary of the Red Hill water crisis

This weekend made a year since families began calling 9-1-1 about the odor of fuel in their neighborhoods. No one knew that in the weeks to come about 90,000 families living in housing served by the military’s water system would be displaced to hotels because fuel had made its way into their tap water and was not safe to drink or use.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
civilbeat.org

Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond

A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI

