the university of hawai'i system
RCUH honors employees for outstanding leadership, impact
The Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi (RCUH) has awarded 16 of its employees for their contributions and impact to research at UH. The awards were based on the following categories:. Initiative, leadership and resourcefulness in carrying out their achievements. Impact of their achievements on the project, professional...
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
Laulima: Family still recovering from impact of pandemic
Dad was the sole provider for mom, their four children and their ailing grandmother. But when the pandemic hit and shut down everything, he lost his job.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$1M renovation to a Honolulu park is centered around honoring late Dr. Sun Yat-sen
A Honolulu park honoring the man referred to as 'the father of modern China' will officially reopen next week after a $1 million renovation. The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park Monday. The half acre park is located at the...
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
Laulima: Aunt caring for 4 nephews after great loss
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four boys, ages one, four, five and twelve, just recently lost their mother to pancreatic cancer and their father abandoned them. Their aunt just recently took them in. The aunt, who doesn’t have children of her own, said they’re doing better but she couldn’t have planned for the unexpected financial strain. She […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
KITV.com
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy
HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
Photo gallery: Bloom! Garden & Art Festival
The Bloom! Garden & Art Festival took place this weekend at Ward Village. On Nov. 19 and 20, plant and garden enthusiasts were delighted to experience all things plants.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chainsaw drone gives scientists a close-up view of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death
A team at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is testing a new tool to find Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and retrieve samples. Ryan Perroy, a geography professor at the university, and a team of researchers have attached a chainsaw to a drone. They are calling it the Kūkūau system.
DOE prioritizes former St. Francis School acquisition
It was a surprise for many parents when St. Francis School permanently closed its door and since then, the more than 11-acre property has sat idle, waiting for what is next.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Increase of emergency calls layers stress on already busy paramedics
The Honolulu paramedic who was burned in an ambulance fire three months ago has been discharged from the hospital. Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured in September after his ambulance caught flame at Adventist Health Castle hospital. Dr. Jim Ireland, the Director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, says he is thankful...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Starla Marie Pimental’s newest single is about never giving up. She’s singing from experience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recording artist Starla Marie Pimental is one of those people who just seems to live and breathe music. It’s in her DNA. “My whole goal with being given the gift of music since I was little is I have always wanted to make a difference with my voice and my songwriting,” she said.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Anniversary of the Red Hill water crisis
This weekend made a year since families began calling 9-1-1 about the odor of fuel in their neighborhoods. No one knew that in the weeks to come about 90,000 families living in housing served by the military’s water system would be displaced to hotels because fuel had made its way into their tap water and was not safe to drink or use.
Salvation Army giving out free Thanksgiving meals
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army said it's gotten a head start on the holidays and have already handed out free thanksgiving meals over the weekend.
Noelani Craft Fair returns for the holidays
The annual Noelani PTA Craft and Children's Fair is set to return on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noelani Elementary School, 2655 Woodlawn Drive in Mānoa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Single mom and domestic violence survivor starts a new life with her kids
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
