Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
nbcrightnow.com
20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's patrol leads to arrest of man wanted by Richland police
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy patrolling near Mayo Drive and Highway 224 on the morning of November, 22, spotted a silver Hyundai driven by a male suspect wanted by Richland Police. The Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away. According to the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO looking for Modelo bandits
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is trying to identify the two men seen in surveillance photos walking out of a store with two cases of Modelo. According to the YCSO, the men entered a store, grabbed the beer and walked out without paying. If you recognize the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest man they say was running drug house
Yakima police arrested a 43-year-old Yakima man they say was a “neighborhood nuisance” selling drugs from his Garfield Avenue home. The man is expected to appear Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance following his Friday arrest on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and operating a drug house, according to jail records.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder
Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
KIMA TV
Wapato burned body found back in August now identified, YCSO says
WAPATO -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. Miguel’s partially burned body was found back in August of this year near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd. near Wapato. Sheriffs say he...
610KONA
Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified
It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
KIMA TV
Yakima shooting leaves multiple bullet holes in parked truck, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- We've just received new information on a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend here in Yakima. Late Saturday night, shots rang through a neighborhood near the 1000 Block of South 21st Avenue. As bullets were flying through the street, they struck a truck multiple times. Police...
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest suspect in check-cashing store robbery
A 23-year-old Yakima man has been accused of robbing a West Mead Avenue check-cashing business at gunpoint Thursday. Following up on leads, Yakima police arrested the man without incident at the Motel 6, 1010 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, on Thursday night, according to a YPD news release. The owner of...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man convicted in 2019 homicide pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge. Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court Wednesday as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley law enforcement agencies join together after delays in State crime lab services
ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley. The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff’s control.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gerald Wilkens, 72
Gerald "Jerry" Wilkens, 72, of Yakima died Saturday, Nov. 19, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ifiberone.com
Scammer posing as country music artist Cole Swindell, convinces pair to illegally enter home in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg police say two people who believed they were actually talking to a famous country music singer fell for a scammer's scheme when they were detained by police for unlawfully entering a home last Thursday night. Police officials say a homeowner living on Pfenning Road was notified by...
