Ashtabula, OH

whbc.com

Seasonal Weather Weekend: Snow Up North, Very Cold Here

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Want to see some snow on the ground?. Just head an hour or two north and east. Weekend lake effect snow impacted the primary snow belt closer to the lake for the most part, with 22 inches on the ground in one location in Ashtabula County.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland city officials: ‘Good job’ on weekend’s snow removal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials said this past weekend went according to plan, and staffing levels are at quota. Officials noted even more work will be done to improve mapping routes. City of Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen and Director of Public Works Frank Williams will also...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Great Travel Weather through Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s but tons of sunshine each afternoon will help warm you up into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday & Thursday. Travel looks great near & far Wednesday. Rain returns early Thursday morning but...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

19 Solutions Team: New plan to cut down on pedestrian accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The numbers from Cleveland Police are troubling. So far this year, 133 people have been hit by a car in our city. Eight of those people died, and thirty were seriously hurt. Pause to think for a moment: Someone simply out for a walk or a bike...
CLEVELAND, OH
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
cleveland19.com

Euclid family homeless after fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.
EUCLID, OH

