whbc.com
Seasonal Weather Weekend: Snow Up North, Very Cold Here
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Want to see some snow on the ground?. Just head an hour or two north and east. Weekend lake effect snow impacted the primary snow belt closer to the lake for the most part, with 22 inches on the ground in one location in Ashtabula County.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland city officials: ‘Good job’ on weekend’s snow removal
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials said this past weekend went according to plan, and staffing levels are at quota. Officials noted even more work will be done to improve mapping routes. City of Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen and Director of Public Works Frank Williams will also...
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Great Travel Weather through Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND — Thawing the bird AND northeast Ohio before Thanksgiving. We're cold at night with 20s but tons of sunshine each afternoon will help warm you up into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday & Thursday. Travel looks great near & far Wednesday. Rain returns early Thursday morning but...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
cleveland19.com
19 Solutions Team: New plan to cut down on pedestrian accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The numbers from Cleveland Police are troubling. So far this year, 133 people have been hit by a car in our city. Eight of those people died, and thirty were seriously hurt. Pause to think for a moment: Someone simply out for a walk or a bike...
cleveland19.com
These are the best and worst traffic times to travel for Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you will be hitting the highways for Thanksgiving you won’t be alone according to AAA, who says an estimated 54.6 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles. That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic levels and is an increase of 1.5% from 2021. <
More snow is coming: What to keep in your car and how to handle the roads
*For related video, watch above. CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With heavy lake effect snow in the forecast, it’s a good time to consider what items to keep in your car in case you get stuck while driving this winter. Even though people in Northeast Ohio are used to driving in winter weather, it’s helpful to […]
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
Brace for higher Thanksgiving gas prices in NE Ohio
People traveling this week across Northeast Ohio will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
cleveland19.com
Lake County to open emergency shelter, provide transportation for incoming winter weather
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Saturday initiated Lake County’s ‘Code Blue’ protocol, providing emergency shelter and free transportation in preparation for the pending winter weather. The emergency center will run from Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 21, according to a department...
cleveland19.com
Euclid family homeless after fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.
Lake County issues Code Blue as temps dip
The Lake County Sheriff's Department has issued a Code Blue due to dipping temperatures this weekend.
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
cleveland19.com
Heavy lake effect snow will impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow will develop after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and conditions will deteriorate where the snow bands set up. Expect bands and squalls of snow in...
