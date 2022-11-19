Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
Chris Brown's AMAs Tribute To Michael Jackson Canceled As Execs Worried About 'Convicted Domestic Abuser Feting Alleged Child Molester'
Chris Brown revealed his tribute performance dedicated to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards was canceled for "reasons unknown" — which have since come to light, RadarOnline.com has learned. A report detailed behind-the-scenes drama that led up to the star-studded show, explaining why Brown's performance was allegedly abruptly blocked by Disney/ABC shortly before the event.For context, the Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.Brown, who won the prize for Favorite Male R&B Artist, has appeared at several awards shows since pleading guilty to physically assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, founder of Puck media Matthew...
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
Tyler Perry calls out Janet Jackson, Jill Scott for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’
Movie magnate Tyler Perry called out superstar songstresses Janet Jackson and Jill Scott recently regarding the continuation of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Scott has responded. Perry, 54, was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” prior to his inaugural TheGrio Awards when the owner of Tyler Perry Studios jokingly...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
HipHopDX.com
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing. “I’m also...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
