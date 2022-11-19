ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pete Buttigieg delivers $150 million for new California port of entry

By Salvador Rivera
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tnoac_0jGQdLxI00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spent his Friday morning in the San Diego area to deliver a $150 million grant for the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry now under construction.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

It will include 10 lanes of traffic to be shared by both passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

New port of entry breaks ground in San Diego

“Safe, secure and high-tech border crossings are a vital part of our transportation system,” said Buttigieg. “We’re investing in land ports of entry, ensuring safety and securing a stronger supply chain and that’s especially true in this region, one of the nation’s busiest and most economically and significant land ports.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19h3VL_0jGQdLxI00
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces a $150 million grant for the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Buttigieg said the money will be well spent.

“It will bring a new inspection facility, 10 lanes for incoming vehicles, state-of-the-art inspection equipment, chargers for no-emission staff vehicles and state-of-the-art technology designed to make the entire operation safer and more efficient,” he said.

$134 million project adds more truck lanes to California port of entry

After a brief news conference to announce the funding, he toured a nearby California Highway Patrol truck inspection facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4HG7_0jGQdLxI00
Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation Secretary, tours a California Highway Patrol truck inspection facility in Otay Mesa. (Zak Bartleet/KSWB Fox5)

“You see what these inspectors do, 37 items they’re checking every time they’re looking at a truck to make sure it’s going to be safe, not just here along the border, but wherever it’s going in the United States,” Buttigieg said.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In all, Buttigieg’s visit to Otay Mesa lasted about 90 minutes.

When complete, the port of entry will charge a toll for commuters in both directions.

Proceeds will be shared between California transportation agencies and the Mexican government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Biden sending federal aid to western New York after massive storm

President Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration for New York and ordered federal assistance to help respond to the severe winter storm in the western part of the state. His action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to supplement state and local […]
NEW YORK STATE
YourErie

New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses

On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York's first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions.
NEW YORK STATE
YourErie

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Sen. Dan Laughlin to chair Senate Majority Policy Committee in 2023

When the new session of the Pennsylvania General Assembly meets next year, Republican state Senator Dan Laughlin will serve as chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee. Laughlin, who’s 49th District seat covers most of Erie County, will chair the Senate Majority Policy Committee when a new session begins in 2023. The state Senator said […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG: Grubhub to provide new in-app price transparency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Monday that a settlement was made with Grubhub regarding price transparency in the app. An investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General focused on price discrepancies between the app and ordering at the actual restaurant. When ordering food from the Grubhub app, customers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Top Thanksgiving sides in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many people are finalizing their Thanksgiving meals. Whether you’re wanting to try something new or stick to tradition, it can be interesting to see what Thanksgiving sides other people are looking to cook for their Thanksgiving dinners. Here are the top ten Thanksgiving sides that have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State officials urge caution on the roads this holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday just days away, the Wolf Administration is urging drivers to use caution and common sense. State Police, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission teamed up for a timely reminder Monday. This holiday weekend is usually one of the busiest, if not the busiest, weekend on the roads. That’s why state officials […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.” The following members comprise the House Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Winter storm closes I-90 Eastbound near New York border

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ​Interstate 90 eastbound remains closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state line due to the winter storm, PennDOT reports. The closure is in connection with the closure of the highway in New York. In New York, there are travel bans on highways including, I-90 from I-190 to Dunkirk (Exit […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Barnhart truck driver saves puppy tied to a tree

A local trucking company is recognizing the heroic acts of an employee who saved and rehomed an emaciated dog. Rich DiFronzo, an owner-operator of Barnhart Transportation, says while pulling into a truck stop in New Jersey he saw a Pitbull-mix puppy named Roxy tied to a tree. He says he tried to locate the owner, […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
YourErie

Millcreek Police participate in defensive driving training

Millcreek Township Police officers got the chance to have some special driving training on Monday. Police took part in an annual Defensive Drivers Course, consisting of practicing emergency lane changes, hitting the breaks at high speeds, negotiating curves, and overall helping officers learn what their police cruiser is capable of. It’s important for officers to […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Millcreek senior offered full-ride college scholarship

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek Township School District senior at McDowell High School has been awarded a full-ride scholarship. The school district announced Tuesday that Yeabsira “Sira” Frost has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. Frost currently is dual-enrolled at both McDowell and Penn State Behrend. She is interested in studying engineering […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy