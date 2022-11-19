ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Get Taylor Swift front row seats, or buy this instead

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gt2aM_0jGQdGXf00

( KTLA ) – Don’t buy this — buy that instead.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift fans worldwide swarmed to snag high-dollar tickets to the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour, assuming they could log into Ticketmaster.

If you couldn’t buy tickets to Swift’s tour — but still have the money for it — here is what you can buy instead of a front-row seat to see the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Ticketmaster fiasco: ‘it really pisses me off’

Pallets of Arizona Iced Tea

According to Vivid Seats, a front-row seat to one of Swift’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium could cost you as much as $11,000 before fees. Instead of spending that money on one fun night (by yourself), you could enjoy 11,000 cans of refeshing Arizona Iced Tea.

The beverage company made a similar comparison on Twitter after many fans expressed their frustrations about the online ticket presale on Tuesday.

A Family Trip to Walt Disney World

A family of four could enjoy a six-night, seven-day vacation to Walt Disney World with the money that would have been spent on a single front-row seat to Taylor Swift.

According to the theme park’s website , a family could stay at one of Disney’s hotels and visit all four theme parks for about $9,000, excluding dining and transportation.

With any leftover money, you could splurge on multiple pairs of Minnie Mouse ears or purchase reserved seating for a night-time show.

A Romantic Trip to Rome

Two people can enjoy a four-day, three-night trip to Rome at the beginning of December, including airfare and hotel, for the price of one Taylor Swift ticket. According to Expedia , the trip would cost $2,602.47 per person, excluding dining, ground transportation, and other purchases.

Load Up the Fridge (over and over and over again)

The average annual cost for groceries per person, in California is $3,630, according to SoFi , a personal finance company. Instead of buying two front row Taylor Swift seats, you could feed a family of four for a year and still have money left over for dining out.

Sock It Away

Instead of splurging to see the Taylor Swift concert, you could cover monthly expenses, pay down outstanding debt, or invest the money into retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA. If invested wisely, that $11,000 could end up paying for your child’s college education.

Holiday Shopping

With the holidays approaching, the extra money can be put towards gifts for friends and family or holiday décor. They will appreciate it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
FOX8 News

Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Shoot ’em on sight’; Stokesdale man accused of violent threats against FBI agents, court documents say

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Court documents show that a Stokesdale man has been accused of threatening FBI agents through various videos on TikTok. According to the documents, on Sept. 18, someone emailed The Good Information Foundation, a liberal non-profit fact-checking organization. On Sept. 19, an employee with that organization saw the email and reported it […]
STOKESDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
82K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy