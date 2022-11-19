ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March

PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… ﻿Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

15 holiday events for Arizona families around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — Winter is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Phoenix! The weather is beautiful, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley. Dec. 3. Downtown Chandler - 3 S. Arizona Ave.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy