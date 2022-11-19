Read full article on original website
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
AZFamily
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
queencreeksuntimes.com
EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship
Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March
PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
First indigenous woman selected as dean for ASU's Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
PHOENIX — After an extensive search spanning more than a year, a new dean has been selected for Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. According to a news release from the university, Stacy Leeds has been tapped to fill the role. Leeds has served the university since 2021, as a professor of law and leadership.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
15 holiday events for Arizona families around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Winter is truly the most wonderful time of the year in Phoenix! The weather is beautiful, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the upcoming holidays with some of these local events and experiences around the Valley. Dec. 3. Downtown Chandler - 3 S. Arizona Ave.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
