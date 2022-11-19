White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton

(670 The Score) The White Sox have declined to tender contracts for 2023 to outfielder Adam Engel, infielder Danny Mendick and outfielder Mark Payton, the club announced Friday evening. That makes all three players free agents.

In a statement, general manager Rick Hahn left the door open to returns.

“We appreciate all that Adam and Danny did for our organization in 2022 and during prior seasons,” Hahn said. “As we have said at other times, a lot of consideration and analysis goes into the club deciding to forego the arbitration process and instead engage with players and their representatives as free agents. Our plan is to stay in contact with all three players and evaluate their ongoing fit with our club as we move forward through this offseason.”

Engel, 30 hit .224 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 119 games in 2022, his sixth season with the organization.

Mendick, 29, was a solid contributor for the White Sox in the first half of the season, hitting .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games before suffering an ACL tear in his right knee on June 22 that ended his season.

Payton, 30, went 3-for-31 in eight games for the White Sox this past season.

The White Sox’s 40-man roster now sits at 35 players.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker