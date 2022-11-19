ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal

NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

