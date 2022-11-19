Read full article on original website
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race, elections press conferences in the Georgia State Capitol were nationally televised events, as officials defended their work and pushed back on baseless fraud claims. But last week, only a smattering of reporters and members of the public were present to watch the...
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
multihousingnews.com
Vista Residential Breaks Ground on Savannah Apartments
The luxury project will be part of a master-planned mixed-use development. Vista Residential Partners, in a joint venture with Batson Cook Development Co., has begun construction of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 100 Chatham Center South in Savannah, Ga. The ongoing project is part of the master-planned Chatham Center, a mixed use multifamily, business and retail development being built in suburban Savannah. Completion is expected sometime in 2024.
Georgia PSC commissioner sued over social media blocks
A candidate who sought to unseat Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Echols blocked her and others from his social media accounts over criticism of his performance.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Carr's motion to delay Saturday early voting denied in court
The Court of Appeals has denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state of Georgia. The Attorney General's office filed the motion Monday morning. It was denied by the evening. Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 13 – Nov 19, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE #2310. 30 EDDIE RUSHING DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
wtoc.com
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
wtoc.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back. It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed. The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'
Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan
Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her children, Sonya (Larry) Moore of Sharpsburg, GA; Keith (Debbie) Hagan of Statesboro, GA; and Bryan Hagan of Bell, FL; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is proceeded...
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Islands Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, using numerous resources from every available […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving
ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
WJCL
A look at rain chances for Thanksgiving week
Clouds and cool temperatures will continue to hang across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for the back half of the weekend. A few peeks of sun may sneak in by Sunday afternoon. Looks for daytime highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving week will see the return of milder temperatures, but...
