Georgia State

13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
RINCON, GA
multihousingnews.com

Vista Residential Breaks Ground on Savannah Apartments

The luxury project will be part of a master-planned mixed-use development. Vista Residential Partners, in a joint venture with Batson Cook Development Co., has begun construction of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 100 Chatham Center South in Savannah, Ga. The ongoing project is part of the master-planned Chatham Center, a mixed use multifamily, business and retail development being built in suburban Savannah. Completion is expected sometime in 2024.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects

What: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back. It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed. The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage...
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'

Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan

Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her children, Sonya (Larry) Moore of Sharpsburg, GA; Keith (Debbie) Hagan of Statesboro, GA; and Bryan Hagan of Bell, FL; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is proceeded...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Islands Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, using numerous resources from every available […]
MIDWAY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

A look at rain chances for Thanksgiving week

Clouds and cool temperatures will continue to hang across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for the back half of the weekend. A few peeks of sun may sneak in by Sunday afternoon. Looks for daytime highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving week will see the return of milder temperatures, but...
GEORGIA STATE
