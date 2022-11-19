Read full article on original website
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
The holiday season begins at Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday
The popular Shopping by Lantern Light event will celebrate its first year in the new Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market pavilion on Tuesday evening, November 22, from 6-9pm. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro a 222 South Main St. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of vendors...
Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
TMT Farms Christmas lights drive thru opens Thanksgiving
Deborah and Roy Thompson, owners of TMT Farms on the north edge of Bulloch County, are known for their incredible TMT Farms Christmas Lights drive thru display. Once again this year they are opening their farm which is decorated with over two miles of Christmas lights. The TMT Farms Christmas...
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
Celebrate the holiday season downtown on December 2
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth, and community stage performers.
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
Fostering Bulloch to host Open House for 7th Mile Farm on Sunday
Fostering Bulloch will host an Open House Fundraising Event for the 7th Mile Farm on Sunday, November 20th, 2022. The event will take place from 4pm-8pm and will give the community an opportunity to see the progress made on the 7th Mile Farm. Through generous donations and countless volunteer hours, it has truly come a long way.
Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
Movie “Devotion” filmed in Statesboro opens at AMC Statesboro Nov. 22
In March of last year producers for Devotion a Sony Pictures movie transformed the Statesboro-Bulloch Airport into a major movie production set. Movie construction and set design crews constructed a replica of a Korean War era aircraft carrier and brought in some vintage Corsairs airplanes for the filming. The set...
Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners
The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School get a special visit from a goat named “Moonpie”
STATESBORO, Ga. — Students at Langston Chapel Elementary School got a special visit from a furry friend.“Moonpie” is helping special needs children. With that sweet 'Mahh' sound, small hooves, and black and white soft fur, it’s hard for anyone to not love “Moonpie.”. She is...
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
Chilly weekend temperatures and a look at rain chances through Thanksgiving week
Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around this weekend. Saturday is likely to start with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a little more sun before the next batch of clouds arrive. Saturday night into Sunday a couple showers...
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
Savannah doctor explains how you can stay healthy this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means many are getting ready to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday with loved ones. With three major respiratory illnesses: RSV, COVID and the flu on the rise, a Savannah doctor is urging that you take proper precautions before you travel.
Leeland playing Statesboro concert to benefit the KT Team December 2
Harco Construction presents Leeland live in concert at Connection Church on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM to benefit the KT Team. Limited tickets are on sale now and you can click below to purchase. LEELAND is a Texas-based band made of lead singer, songwriter, and...
Savannah woman writes book about her journey with multiple sclerosis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are things in life some people take for granted - our mind, body, hands... That’s what happened to Wendy Eugene. “1987 - I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and as you can imagine that was not on my bucket list.”. It’s probably not on...
