ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to see Santa Claus in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saint Nick will be visiting the Hostess City in the coming weeks to celebrate the Christmas season. Here are a few spots you can catch Santa in Savannah. Oglethorpe Mall photos Old St. Nick will be at the Oglethorpe Mall’s Macy’s court from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Reservations are available […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000

Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Celebrate the holiday season downtown on December 2

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth, and community stage performers.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bethany DeZelle/C.J. Simmons and Ginny Hendley/Paul Schwerfeger are the Wing Maxx 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Mirror Ball Winners

The 2022 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Winners are Bethany DeZelle and C.J. Simmons. They were selected by the judges on Thursday, November 17, 2022 during the DWTSS event at Connection Church. In addition the Top Fundraisers award was presented to Ginny Hendley and Paul Schwerfeger. The DWTSS competition was...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County

Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Georgia home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they were not hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah doctor explains how you can stay healthy this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means many are getting ready to hit the road or take to the skies to spend the holiday with loved ones. With three major respiratory illnesses: RSV, COVID and the flu on the rise, a Savannah doctor is urging that you take proper precautions before you travel.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy